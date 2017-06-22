Rumored Kim, Kanye West Surrogacy Decision Is A Bad Idea, Says The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly hired a surrogate mother to carry their third child to term, due to complications regarding the reality show star’s reproductive organs making for a life-threatening condition. However, the Kardashian family reportedly disagrees on the various aspects of the surrogacy as well as the pregnancy itself.

It seems that the music and reality power couple that is KimYe are set on expanding the already substantial Kardashian-West dynasty, although health risks and complications prevent them from fully realizing their goal by themselves. To get around the possibly life-threatening issues of another pregnancy for the fashion entrepreneur, the couple allegedly hired a surrogate mother to carry their third child according to TMZ.

On the Kardashian family’s end, members of the family reportedly objects on Kim and Kanye planning another child, according to inside sources for Radar Online. Furthermore, the family supposedly does not support the idea of Kardashian and West carrying through a surrogate mother, with family matriarch Kris Jenner not approving of her daughter’s chosen surrogate.

Some of the objections on another Kardashian-West child touch on the concern that three children are too much for the couple’s preferred lifestyle, although this is despite the fact that Kim’s sister Kourtney already does have three kids of her own while their mother Kris Jenner had six children across two marriages.

Kim and Kanye already have two children: North, who just turned 4 years old last June 15, and 1-year-old baby Saint, who was born December 5, 2015. Despite already giving birth twice, the processes for each delivery were reportedly highly tumultuous and further complications were potentially fatal to the mother, according to a recollection of her pregnancies on Kardashian’s blog.

Sources also claim that Kim and Kanye are also not in a good place in their relationship, with the couple having reportedly numerous arguments with each other for quite some time. The potential rift in their relationship possibly began last year when Kardashian was robbed in a Paris apartment in October of last year, while West suffered a very public breakdown during a concert a little more than a month later.

It is possible that the family is concerned that forcing such a major decision as another pregnancy is not a decision best made during such a rough patch in a relationship. The fact that they have to go through a surrogate parent for their third pregnancy also brings in potential risks, both familial and legal.

