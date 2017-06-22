Kylie Jenner Allegedly Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Line, Is She Really Jealous?

Kylie Jenner reportedly throws shade at sister Kim Kardashian amid the successful launch of KKW Beauty.

On Wedsnday, Kim Kardashian dropped her highly-anticipated contour and highlight kit, which literally sold out within minutes. The massive success of KKW Beauty was praised and celebrated by Kim’s fans, family, and friends.

However, noticeably quiet during Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty launch was her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Many were quick to notice that the Life Of Kylie star did not congratulate Kim or even like any of her tweets regarding the makeup line.

Instead of showing support, it has been alleged that the 19-year-old reality star subtly threw shade at Kim Kardashian on Twitter. Apparently, the curvaceous beauty decided to retweet fans’ posts about her very own Kylie Cosmetics rather than congratulating her big sister.

Kylie Jenner’s retweet came shortly after Kim Kardashian confirmed on Twitter that the medium shade of her KKW Beauty has sold out. This led fans to speculate that the youngest Jenner might feel jealous of Kim’s instant success and popularity in the cosmetics industry — a field that she has been reigning for quite a while now.

With the release of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty, many were anticipating Kylie Jenner’s reaction, especially since the product could potentially affect her own makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. Some even raised the issue of sibling rivalry between the two, particularly in being the most popular and successful Kardashian-Jenner.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has already clarified that there is no competition between her and Kylie. Meanwhile, the youngest Jenner has yet to comment on her sister’s new venture and the alleged rivalry.

Omg kylie just retweeted my post ???????????????????????? AHHHHH pic.twitter.com/wio0chWUNN — Jacky (@badjackyg) June 21, 2017

Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty has sold out about 300,000 kits bringing in an estimated $14.4 million. The 36-year-old mother of two has been very active on social media during the launch of her cosmetics line, updating fans when one of her products sold out. In one of her posts, Kim even proudly announced that the medium shade was the first to sell in just a few minutes.

After a few hours, Kim Kardashian happily announced that “All of the Contour and Highlight Kits have sold out.” KKW Beauty initially released four different sets in light, medium, dark, and deep dark skin tones. Fans are expecting more products and variations in the next release.

Today's the day!!! @Kkwbeauty launches at 9am! go to kkwbeauty.com for the creme contour and highlight kits! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

Reports also revealed that Kim Kardashian has taken some pointers from Kylie Jenner’s previous experiences in launching her makeup collection. It can be recalled that in 2015, the Kylie Cosmetics owner instantly sold out her products in a mere 30 seconds. However, reports claimed that Kylie Jenner faced several difficulties during the launch including unsuccessful access check out page, shipments being sent empty, and faulty brushes.

Fortunately, with Kylie’s continued launches, she managed to address the said issues, thus providing smoother process.

Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Crème Contour and Highlight Kit retailed for $48. No further announcement has been made on the product’s re-stock.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]