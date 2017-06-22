‘The Bachelor’ 2018: Will Rachel Lindsay’s Suitor Dean Unglert Be Chosen?

Will Rachel Lindsay’s current Bachelorette contestant Dean Unglert be the next Bachelor? Rumors are already flying that Dean, who won over a lot of viewers’ hearts during Monday’s episodes, could be the next in line to become ABC’s new leading man in 2018.

According to Life and Style magazine, Dean Unglert could very well be Nick Viall’s predecessor as the next star of The Bachelor. Dean is currently a frontrunner on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, but spoilers reveal that Dean will not get Rachel’s final rose and will more than likely appear on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise now that filming has resumed following the sex scandal involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Bachelor nation alum Ali Fedotowsky recently revealed that she believes Dean Unglert will be the next man chosen as The Bachelor when ABC announces their new leading man after The Bachelorette wraps. However, Ali reveals that because Dean is only 25 years old, the network might bypass him for someone a bit older like another of Rachel Lindsay’s suitors, Peter Kraus.

Ali also revealed that she initially thought Eric would make a good Bachelor, but in the recent weeks fans have seen his temper get out of hand on The Bachelorette, and that may be something that producers wouldn’t want to deal with out of a leading man.

Dean and Rachel take their one-on-one to the South Carolina skies! ????#thebachelorette A post shared by bacheloretteabc (@bacheloretteabc) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, Dean opened up about his mother’s tragic death from breast cancer, and his sweetness had viewers swooning all night. OK Magazine reveals that Unglert graduated from the University of Colorado Springs and that he works in L.A. as a startup recruiter. Dean loves animals and has an adorable pet dog named Nala. He also likes being active outdoors and enjoys golf, hiking, surfing, snowboarding, and rock climbing. Dean is a Star Wars fan, and he also has quite a few tattoos including his late mother’s initials, the word “righteous” inside of his lip, and at least three other pieces of ink on his body, all of which can easily be hidden as fans haven’t really noticed them on the show.

Future dad material? #TheBachelorette will put them to the test! A post shared by bacheloretteabc (@bacheloretteabc) on May 28, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Dean Unglert being the next star of The Bachelor?

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC]