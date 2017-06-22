Watch Germany Vs. Chile Confederations Cup Match Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of Group B Top Spot Clash

World Cup champions Germany received a scare from Australia in their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup opener, and now must face South American Copa America winners Chile in a battle for the top of the Group B table, as their high-profile match will live stream from Russia — site of the Confederations Cup in the run-up to next year’s World Cup in that country — on Thursday. Germany Manager Joachim Low has opted to go with a youth-dominated side in the tournament, giving Chile a golden chance for an upset over the world champs.

The average age of the German team is just 24-years-old, and their inexperience showed in the opener against the Socceroos, particularly in goal where 25-year-old Bayern Leverkusen netminder Bernd Leno committed two costly blunders that nearly opened the door for what would have been a historic upset by Australia. But a goal just three minutes into the second half by Schalke 04’s 22-year-old striker Leon Goretzka insured the 3-2 Germany triumph.

Chile, on the other hand, take the side with the oldest average age in the tournament into the match against the young Germans. At just over 29-years-old on average, players such as Alexis Sanchez of English Premier League side Arsenal, Manchester City’s goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and midfielder Arturo Vidal of Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich bring a wealth of experience in high-stakes matches into Thursday’s showdown, with the winner — assuming there is one — virtually guaranteed a spot in the Confederations Cup semifinals.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, on Thursday, June 22. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time while in the United States, the match will get underway at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11 a.m. Pacific.

Germany and Chile have never faced each other in a competitive match outside of a World Cup tournament — and not since 1982. Die Mannschaft has had the better of all three of those matchups, winning 4-1 in 1982, 1-0 in 1974, and 2-0 in 1962. The German team was known as West Germany in those matches which were all played when the country was still divided during the Cold War era.

Can La Roja of Chile make it two wins in a row, after handing upstart Cameroon a 2-0 blanking in their first match of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia? Or will reigning World Cup champions Germany get their defensive act together after nearly suffering a massive upset at the hands of the Australia Socceroos, to return to their world-dominating form against the South America champions?

Fox Sports Go also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV and Roku set-top streaming devices, allowing fans to watch the Germany vs. Chile Confederations Cup Match stream live on their TV sets.

Die Mannschaft and La Roja fans without credentials from a cable or satellite provider can still watch the 2017 Confederations Cup Group A top-of-the-table matchup stream legally and for free on Sling TV by signing up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling “Blue” or “Orange” plans. Both include Fox Sports One, which carries the Germany Vs. Chile match live from Russia. The Sling TV plans can be accessed at this link.

Fans in the United Kingdom who want to watch a live stream of the Germany Vs. Chile FIFA Confederations Cup Group B match can view the game using ITV Hub at this link or use the ITV Hub app which is available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and several other smart TV sets and devices in the U.K.

For a list of other live streaming possibilities in countries around the world, to view the Germany vs. Chile match, see this link.

