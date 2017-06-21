Ashton Kutcher Thrilled ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Is Returning

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 is set to resume filming and fans are thrilled, including actor Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis, who have made no secret of their love for the Bachelor franchise.

According to CNN, Ashton Kutcher appeared on Good Morning America this week and revealed that he and wife Mila Kunis consider The Bachelor and its spin-offs, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise to be their “greatest guilty pleasure of all time.” Kutcher says he loves the franchise so much that he was hoping that Kunis didn’t watch Monday’s all new episode of The Bachelorette without him since he was on the road traveling.

Ashton Kutcher went on to say that the Bachelor nation shows are “unbelievable” and that he considers them to be the “greatest social experiment of all time.” The Ranch star and his wife have revealed in the past that they are such big fans of the series that they often turn down the volume and and do the voices themselves.

When asked what his thoughts were about Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 resuming filming after allegations of sexual misconduct shut down the production for over a week, Ashton Kutcher revealed that he was thrilled to learn that the series would be back, adding that he was “worried” and “concerned” about the future of the fan favorite summer series.

#BachelorinParadise stars confirm they are returning as cast heads back to Mexico https://t.co/BK1o3TlQs3 pic.twitter.com/ECMAipfYh5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 21, 2017

Fans of The Bachelorette will actually get to see Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on an upcoming episode as they previously joined Rachel Lindsay on the series to help her in a challenge during a group date. The couple have so much love for Rachel that they actually called producers to see if they could get on the show to help her find her future husband. The pair will judge a “husband material” contest where Rachel’s men will be forced to do an obstacle course including the tasks of changing diapers, vacuuming, and setting a table.

Ready to help @TheRachLindsay make some hard decisions on tonight’s episode of #TheBachelorette at 8/7c on ABC pic.twitter.com/pEAqpvXC5J — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) May 29, 2017

What are your thoughts on Ashton Kutcher’s intense love for Bachelor in Paradise and the rest of the Bachelor nation shows? Do you share his enthusiasm for the franchise?

[Featured Image by Brian Ach/Getty Images]