‘Outlander’ Season 3: Fans Will Be Happy, Says Caitriona Balfe

Outlander Season 3 seems so far off, but actress Caitriona Balfe, who plays Claire on the show, says that fans will be so happy with the new episodes that it will be worth the wait. The actress recently opened up about filming Season 3 of the Starz series, and revealed that each season tackles so many different things that it almost feels like a new show.

According to Gold Derby, when Outlander Season 2 ended, fans were transported 20 years into the future after Claire and Jamie said their heartbreaking goodbye. Claire was cast back through the rocks and back into the arms of her first husband, Frank. She was then forced to forget her life with Jamie and raise his child with Frank. Season 3 will open up with the highly anticipated Battle of Culloden, and then continue to give insights on what Claire and Jamie were doing in the days, months, and years following their separation.

Balfe reveals that while Outlander fans want Claire and Jamie to be reunited right away, that is not about to happen. Caitriona says the first few episodes of the series will document the time that Claire and Jamie spent apart from one another. Fans will see Claire in Boston with Frank and Briana. While fans are eager for more details, the actress promises that her character will reunite with her Scottish husband soon enough, and that fans will be happy with the way the story is told.

“The first couple of episodes they’re apart,” Balfe admits. “With Claire you’ll see her in Boston, some of it with Frank, some with Brianna. I think it’s really nice you’ll get to see more of that relationship, but then there’ll be a reunion! But I can’t say much about it!”

Filming on Season 3 wrapped today! We can't wait to see what @caitrionambalfe, @SamHeughan, and the entire crew have in store for September. pic.twitter.com/05C8OUUP7k — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 16, 2017

Outlander fans are counting down the days until Season 3 begins airing as the new episodes will air over a year apart from the Season 2 finale. The show pushed its usual spring premiere date all the way back to September in order to have a more flexible filming and editing schedule and give viewers the high quality episodes that they have become accustomed to over the past two seasons of the show. Meanwhile, fans are speculating about which parts of the book they may see during the third season, and if the storyline will follow the source material tightly.

What are your thoughts on the latest Outlander Season 3 news? Are you excited for the new episodes?

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]