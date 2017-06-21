Khloe Kardashian Wears Workout Wear To Airport To See Tristan Thompson Before Good American Bodysuit Launch

Khloe Kardashian wore all-black workout wear to LAX airport on Wednesday as she headed off to see her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, before her Good American bodysuit collection, Good Body, launches on Thursday.

Workout wear to the airport

The 32-year-old reality star kept it casual, wearing some athletic clothing to the airport on her way to see Tristan Thompson, Daily Mail reported.

Khloe wore Nike Power Speed Flash leggings, a cropped hoodie, and black sneakers.

The reality star dressed her outfit up a bit with a black Louis Vuitton backpack.

Good Body

Prior to her trip, Khloe took the time to plug her new Good American bodysuits, Good Body, on Instagram which will launch online on Thursday.

“I’ve been keeping this a secret for almost a year and I am so excited to share that our @goodamerican collection of bodysuits, GOOD BODY, is launching THIS THURSDAY!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star modeled her own bodysuits in a few images.

Khloe showed off her slender, toned body and wore her blonde hair long and wavy.

“You guys know I’m obsessed with bodysuits, and I wanted to give you all something that is a natural fit for GA, and like all of our products, designed to fit your body! “I’m so incredibly blown away that I’m able to be living this dream!”

Encouraging women to support each other

The reality star, who also penned the book Strong Looks Better Naked last year, ended her inspiring message to her fans by saying, “Love your curves, ladies!! Love your body! Love your selves! And most importantly, let’s continue to empower one another!”

Kardashian also shared a photo with her nieces and nephews, Mason, Reign, Penelope, and Dream.

Missing my squad!! A few of the squad members were MIA this day! This photo was hard enough to even get the kids to stand still for this long???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:52pm PDT

Khloe’s bodysuit announcement came just after she unveiled her new Good American black zipper denim mini skirt.

That same day one of her Good American models, Chantel Jeffries — who used to date Justin Bieber — also posed in the zipper skirt.

Khloe has been showing off her Good American brand a lot recently.

Last week, she wore a Good American shirt on Instagram and showed off a short haircut, saying she loved short locks and denim.

A few things I love- denim on denim, my short hair, Jen Atkin, my little Hrush and that high light ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

Spending lots of time with Tristan

On Saturday, the Revenge Body star shared photos on Snapchat of her tropical getaway with her boyfriend Tristan. Khloe referred to the Cleveland Cavaliers player as “yummy.”

The vacation came after a stressful time for her basketball-playing boyfriend.

Tristan’s team lost the NBA finals to the Golden State Warriors, 129-120.

❤️???????? A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Khloe has proven to be a loyal girlfriend and supporter throughout the season this year, appearing at a lot of the games to cheer Tristan on from the sidelines.

What do you think of Khloe Kardashian’s new Good American bodysuit collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Staff/Getty Images]