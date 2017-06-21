‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Episode 5 Preview: A New Threat, Plus, Will There Be Romance For Alicia?

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead is officially at the halfway mark of Part 1 of Season 3. Already, with Forbes dubbing Fear as a “better show than The Walking Dead,” we have seen the death of a major character as well as the return of another one that was presumed dead. So, let’s now have a look at what Episode 5 has in store for fans.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 Episode 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead ended with Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) killing Dante (Jason Manuel Olazabal), and, by effect, saving Strand’s (Colman Domingo) life. It will be interesting to see where this story now leads. However, AMC seems determined to return to Madison’s (Kim Dickens) group in Episode 5 of Fear, if the synopsis is correct.

Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 is called “Burning in Water, Drowning in Flame.” You can view the full synopsis, as listed on AMC, for Episode 5 below.

“A new threat reveals itself to Madison and Troy as they search for answers. Alicia must reconcile with her past decisions.”

It is unclear, from the synopsis, what this new threat will be. However, many fans of the show are assuming it has something to do with the helicopter that shot at the Ottos’ helicopter in Episode 2 of Fear, causing the death of Travis (Cliff Curtis). Alicia (Alyssa Debnam-Carey) will also have a hard time this week dealing with her past, something that is inevitable when there is a zombie apocalypse and killing things is the new normal.

The teasers for Episode 5 of Fear do not reveal much about Alicia’s crisis, other than the fact that she will have a wicked hangover in this episode. However, it potentially reveals more information about the upcoming threat.

AMC released a trailer for Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 as well as a sneak peek into the episode. You can view these below. However, for clarification, please be aware this video also contains the end of Episode 4 of Fear.

The sneak peek shows Madison heading out with Troy’s (Daniel Sharman) group. Alicia and Nick (Frank Dillane) are concerned about her safety, but Madison goes anyway. The trailer also reveals that fans will get a further look into Daniel and Strand’s adventures.

While the synopsis for Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead seems to look at Alicia’s existential crisis, there is one image released for the upcoming episode that reveals Alicia and Jake could also have romance in their future.

Along with the above image, AMC has also released an extensive gallery for Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 3. You can view a selection of these images below.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Episode 5 Preview: A New Threat, Plus, Will There Be Romance For Alicia? AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ Season 3, Episode 5

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 5 (titled “Burning in Water, Drowning in Flame”) of Season 3 on Sunday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

