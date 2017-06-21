Kim Kardashian Makeup Line Sells Out In Minutes, Says She ‘Can’t Believe It’

Kim Kardashian’s makeup line sold out in minutes online today as the reality star tweeted that she “can’t believe it.”

KKW Beauty completely sold out

Kim Kardashian recently announced her new makeup line, KKW Beauty, at the Forbes Women’s Summit last week. This news comes shortly after Kardashian did a super successful collaboration with her younger sister Kylie Jenner for a lip kit for Kylie Cosmetics.

Kardashian launched the first product, a contour and highlight kit, online on Wednesday. The product, which came in four shades — light, medium, dark, and deep dark — sold out in minutes.

The 36-year-old mother-of-two was on Twitter during the KKW Beauty drop writing, “I can’t believe it! In just a few minutes!”

The contour and highlight kits sold for $48, totaling to $62.95 with taxes and shipping fees.

The medium shade was the first to sell out minutes after the products went live online.

The KKW Beauty product launched at 9 a.m. PST and the entire collection was sold out by 11:40 a.m.

“All of the Contour & Highlight Kits have sold out!!!”

Earlier this week, Women’s Wear Daily reported a $14 million sales figure on the KKW Beauty collection.

A big celebration of the launch in L.A.

On Tuesday evening, Kim Kardashian celebrated the launch of KKW Beauty with a big event to promote her new product.

buy @lpathelabel and @kkwbeauty because my friends make cool shit A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had a huge rose-filled mirrored selfie room for her guests to pose for pictures in with her.

OMG DEEP DARK has sold out!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2017

Kanye West’s wife wore a white off-the-shoulder dress for her big night. All of her family and friends attended the KKW Beauty Launch event including her husband and daughter, North West.

KKWBEAUTY.COM is now live!!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

The celebrity-packed event was a success, with lots people posting photos to promote the new line on their social media pages.

And DARK has sold out too! Wow you guys! This is so exciting!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2017

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s new KKW Beauty line? Are you surprised that her makeup sold out so quickly? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Staff/Getty Images]