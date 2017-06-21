Craftsman Clint Harp Lands His Own Series ‘Wood Work’ On The DIY Network

DIY has made it official, announcing on their Facebook page that Clint Harp will be hosting his own series, Wood Work. The pilot episode aired last March, featuring Clint and wife Kelly Harp’s handiwork. Fans recognize Clint from the wildly popular HGTV show Fixer Upper, where he fashions amazing pieces of furniture for designer extraordinaire, Joanna Gaines. He never fails to disappoint and his unique creations, which he makes out of recycled wood whenever possible, will be featured on the new series.

For those unfamiliar with Clint and Kelly Harp, they founded Harp Design Co. out of their garage not long after relocating to Waco, Texas, with their three children. Clint took a big risk when he left his six-figure job in medical equipment sales, but the hard work and dedication he applied to his craft is now paying off.

“My wife, Kelly, and I quit our jobs and started this business,” said Clint.

“We’re a creative crew of carpenters, artists and craftsman banging out custom furniture, home decor and any crazy cool thing our clients can dream up.”

Not long after arriving in Waco and getting their business going, Clint met Chip and Joanna Gaines. Before long, he was appearing regularly on Fixer Upper as Joanna’s go-to guy whenever she needed an expertly crafted, custom piece of furniture. He quickly became a fan favorite on the show, and now Clint and his team of experienced craftsmen have the opportunity to showcase their skills.

According to Country Living, viewers got a glimpse during the pilot episode of Kelly’s work as a designer for her line “Harp At Home,” where she sources items and vintage home goods for her design shop and online store. She will undoubtedly be putting her own special touches on more Wood Work projects in the future. Both Clint and Kelly will most likely continue sharing their best DIY tips and ideas with viewers who can put what they learn to work for them on their own home projects.

Cranking this beast up today and using it for the first time was like a dream. Such an amazing tool! We were all geeking out @harpdesignco to say the least. #turnturnturn #lovebuildrun A post shared by Clint Harp (@clintharpofficial) on Apr 25, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Did you watch the pilot episode of Wood Work? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. Fans can follow Clint and Harp Design Co. on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. There will be updates through the DIY network when filming begins on the six, half-hour episodes, and although Wood Work does not have an air date at this time, keep checking back for more information on the series which will air sometime in 2018.

[Featured Image by DIY Channel]