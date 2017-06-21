‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer May Be Dating Someone New, Check Out Her Latest Post On Twitter

Leah Messer just sparked rumors of a new romance.

Although Messer hasn’t been seen with anyone new on social media in recent months, she took to her Twitter page on June 21 and shared a very telling re-tweet with her many fans and followers.

“Good relationships don’t just happen. They take time, patience, and two people who truly want to be together,” the message read.

Leah Messer’s last relationship seemed to come to an end last year. As fans may recall, Corey Simms revealed during a Teen Mom 2 episode that his daughter had told him about a live-in boyfriend who was believed to be T.R. Dues. However, despite being seen with the personal trainer on occasion, Messer continued to deny the romance. Even after the two shared photos of the same Christmas tree on each of their Facebook pages in late 2015, Messer stayed quiet.

Then, in early 2016, Messer admitted that her relationship with Dues had come to an end.

Leah Messer has also been married twice. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Messer married first husband Corey Simms, the father of her 7-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, in December of 2010 and parted ways with him months later after admitting to cheating. One year later, Messer married for a second time, but that marriage came to an end due to cheating as well.

In late 2014, Jeremy Calvert took to Twitter to slam his then-wife for cheating on him with an ex-boyfriend and announced his plans for divorce. Calvert shares 4-year-old daughter Adalynn with Messer.

Leah Messer has seemingly been single ever since her 2016 split from Dues and these days, she’s all about promoting a healthy outlook on life on her social media page. As fans have seen, Messer shares inspiration quotes and memes several times each week in hopes of inspiring people who follow her to think positive thoughts.

To see more of Leah Messer and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer. An official premiere date has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]