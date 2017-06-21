‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Second Trailer To Be Delayed, But There Is A Silver Lining

The highly-anticipated second trailer for the much awaited sequel Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will reportedly be delayed.

It has been rumored in the past that the trailer will be released this July – specifically during the upcoming D23 Expo – but this will reportedly be no longer the case.

According to Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, there is a change of plans. Disney and Lucasfilm will apparently save the second Star Wars: Episode 8 trailer for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

It will not be a serious delay, though, since D23 Expo will be held July 14 to 16, while the SDCC is set to take place a week later, July 20 to July 23 specifically. The delay of the release of the Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last trailer showing is reportedly because Disney and Lucasfilm want to prioritize two of its ongoing Star Wars projects.

One is the Han Solo Star Wars spinoff, which recently lost its directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller due to “creative differences” with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

Despite this change, Disney still allegedly plans to reveal the title of the film at D23 Expo as well as the chosen central character for the third Star Wars Anthology movie set for 2020.

With regard to what to expect in the second Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi trailer, a listing on the British Board of Film Classification revealed that it will have a running time of a minute and 31 seconds.

This makes it much shorter than the teaser trailer shown at the Star Wars Celebration 2017, which ran two minutes and 13 seconds. This worries some fans since the second trailer is expected to be the full trailer, which means it will be longer and will provide fans a better idea of what it will be all about.

However, Zeroh speculates that the Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi trailer on the listing could be the sizzle reel that is also said to be shown this summer. It will include mostly behind-the-scenes stuff instead of actual clips from the film.

The Star Wars watcher says that it could also be a tweaked version of the first teaser trailer with some new footage added in. He believes that this short clip will be released much sooner, while the full trailer will be out at a later date.

A version of the full trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is also expected to be attached to July movie releases such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Dunkirk.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]