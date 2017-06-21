Duchess Kate Conjures Memories Of Diana When Silhouette Of Her Legs Created A Buzz

Kate Middleton is a fashion icon, but you seldom find her in attire that would stir up so much as a whisper that suggests she’s revealed too much skin. It appears that one of the latest outfits donned by Kate to an event revealed the outline of her trim legs through the fabric. This is a scene that was very similar to one almost four decades ago with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Both hit the headlines for wearing a “see-through” attire.

Much like Diana, Kate did not appear to know that her dress revealed a shadow of her figure from underneath a beautiful white lace dress. Both women were victims of a sunny day and having their back toward the sun at the time each of them had their photos captured, suggests the Daily Mail.

Princess Diana’s photo is from back in 1980 and she is pictured with two children at her place of employment where she was a nursery assistant. Diana was months away from her engagement to Prince Charles as she stood flanked by two toddlers at the Young England Kindergarten School where she worked, according to Cosmopolitan Magazine.

The future princess was only 19 at the time the picture was taken and with the sun shining through her summer-weight skirt, the outline of her legs is seen. There was nothing risque at all about her look as well as Kate’s appearance, as this same type of subtle silhouette is often seen when women don summer weight skirts and dresses. The headlines are calling this Kate’s “accidental” see-through moment.

Kate Middleton Channels Diana in Accidentally See-Through Dress https://t.co/GfpwC8bvHx pic.twitter.com/d5KzUzyHgI — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 21, 2017

Kate almost looked like a bride again in her white lace dress and a white hat. Cosmopolitan called her look a “daring fashion choice” in this Alexander McQueen dress. From all reports, she looked gorgeous at the Royal Ascot. The subtle outline of her legs that was seen when the sunlight was behind her was not at all distracting from her appearance. This was the same type of incident that occurred for Princess Diana, who was just Diana at the time. The sunlight coming through was the culprit drawing the outline of her figure underneath her skirt as well.

Why Kate Middleton made us do a double-take at Royal Ascot 2017 https://t.co/lHwcBqtJyR pic.twitter.com/PVGEHyLG5W — Mirror Fashion (@MirrorFashion) June 20, 2017

Through the years there’s been many references made to Kate’s mode of dress as being a lot like Princess Diana’s taste in attire. Cosmopolitan suggests that even their “color palettes” when it comes to their wardrobes are similar. The Daily Mail goes back to the day in 1980 when Diana balanced the toddler on her hip and posed for pictures for the press. She had just started dating Prince Charles at the time, so the world wanted to know all about Diana.

LOVE THIS! Catch me, Kate! Duchess bursts into giggles as she catches Sophie during the Queen's carriage parade at Royal Ascot @DailyMailUK pic.twitter.com/CYIWDrYFNH — Kelly Mathews (@allthingsregal) June 20, 2017

Diana’s photo made a stir in the news, but it never hit the social media sites like Kate’s pictures do on an almost daily basis. This is because it occurred before the time that people had an online world to run to with their thoughts. It was just five months after that picture was taken that Diana became engaged to Prince Charles. The photo of Diana with the two toddlers was one of the photos to award photographer Arthur Edwards a notable name in photography.

17 June 1987 – Prince Charles argued with Princess Diana after she dented his Aston Martin by sitting on it. pic.twitter.com/qwxc0APmJZ — History (@HistoryTime_) June 17, 2017

[Featured Image by KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]