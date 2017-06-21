Spidey To Team Up With Another Marvel Cinematic Universe Character In ‘Homecoming’ Sequel

With Avengers: Infinity War and the fourth film (yet untitled) bringing an end to a huge portion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it looks as if Spider-Man is taking over as the top hero. Next month, Spider-Man: Homecoming is going to hit theaters, and trailers have shown that the web-slinger teams up with Iron Man in the film. Marvel Studios decided to announce today that Spidey is going to team up with yet another MCU hero in the sequel.

Recently, Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal sat with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss some upcoming Spider-Man spinoffs, and they revealed some interesting information. Pascal did not rule out that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could very well be in the same world as Venom and Silver and Black.

Today, the Hollywood Reporter gave updated details on Sony and Marvel’s deal, which allows Spider-Man to appear in both universes. The report also revealed the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel due out on July 5, 2019, and that Spidey will team up with another MCU character in it.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, the young superhero partners up with Iron Man quite often, but who will be his next partner?

What this means for Sony Pictures is that they will be able to have yet another MCU character they do not own in Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. This is not a bad deal for Sony, as Marvel Studios is doing every bit of the work on these movies while Sony just keeps watching the cash roll in.

Chances are that the next MCU character to appear side by side with Spider-Man in Homecoming 2 will not be known until after Avengers: Infinity War is released next year. By that point, it may be easier to figure out who’s sticking around and who won’t be seen anymore in the MCU.

In the meantime, it was also revealed that the Tom Hardy feature film Venom is going to have yet another Marvel character in it: Carnage. Yes, another symbiote is going to appear on screen, which means that two major Spider-Man villains will be in a film together, according to Collider.

While there is no problem with Spidey holding his own in his solo movies, it is not a bad idea to partner him up with Iron Man. It makes sense, as Peter Parker is supposed to be young and not really informed on how to fight bad guys on his own. When production of the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming really gets underway, the biggest wonder will be who is going to be the next Marvel Cinematic Universe character to partner with the web-slinger.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]