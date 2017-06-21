WWE News: AJ Styles Teases Dream Match And Explains How It Could Happen

AJ Styles had one of the most exciting moments at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night. That moment came when Shinsuke Nakamura brought the ladder into the ring to try to climb to get the Money in the Bank briefcase when he looked through the rungs and saw AJ Styles looking at him.

The two WWE superstars moved the ladder aside and then AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura began to throw punches for the first time ever in a WWE ring. It only lasted a short time, but it was something that made all the fans go nuts.

On Talking Smack following SmackDown Live last night, AJ Styles was asked about the huge moment and whether he saw the two of them fighting sooner rather than later. AJ Styles said that the two of them could fight sooner rather than later if another big match happened first.

Daniel Bryan asked Styles whether he would like to put his chase of Kevin Owens and the United States Championship aside to battle Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles asked why he couldn’t do both and said that Nakamura would probably like a title shot, and he wants it to be against him and not Kevin Owens.

AJ Styles admitted that he wants to get the next United States title shot from Kevin Owens and believes that could make the chance for him to fight Shinsuke Nakamura an even bigger moment since a title would be on the line. However, there have been strong WWE rumors that the company wants to save that match for a more special moment.

The WWE is planning to have Brock Lesnar battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 for the WWE Universal Championship. However, in order to make that match special, they need to keep them apart until that time, which means continuing to put obstacles up to ensure the WrestleMania match is highly anticipated.

At the same time, the WWE rumors indicate that the company wants AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura to battle at WrestleMania 34, as well, and the best way to keep that match special is for the WWE to wait to put them up against each other in single’s action until next year.

Of course, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura had battled in New Japan before the two made their WWE debuts. The actually fought just weeks before AJ Styles shocked the world by showing up at the Royal Rumble in 2016 for his WWE debut.

It also plays into AJ Styles’ comments that a title would make the match even bigger. If AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura is the WWE Champion when WrestleMania rolls around, that could be a huge match and could possibly draw as many fans as the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match.

