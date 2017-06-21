Cameron Douglas, the son of Michael Douglas, has violated the terms of his probation since he was released from a federal prison in March. Cameron Douglas had his five-year drug sentence extended in 2011 after drugs were found in his prison cell, but was released three months ago on probation which included random drug tests. Now court papers claim that Cameron tested positive a month after his release for marijuana.

The son of Michael Douglas and Diandra Douglas was supposed to be in prison until 2018, but was released in August into a halfway house, and was on his own in March. Cameron Douglas was behind bars for possessing and selling meth and heroin. While Cameron was behind bars, his father Michael Douglas was diagnosed with throat cancer.

“It broke my heart, the combination [of my diagnosis and Cameron’s incarceration].”

Michael Douglas has said that he was obviously disappointed with his son, but after getting an up-close and personal view of the United States penal system, he is calling that into question too.

“At first I was certainly disappointed with my son, but I’ve reached a point now where I’m disappointed with the system… If you happen to have a slip, they punish you. In my son’s case, he has spent almost two years in solitary confinement.”

Court papers show that Cameron Douglas first tested positive for marijuana during a random drug test in April and transcripts from Manhattan federal court claim that on April 10th, a lab tech accused Cameron of “attempting to manipulate the results.” More testing was done, and Cameron Douglas failed a second and third test. However, Douglas has gotten lucky so far because probation officials are sympathetic and say that relapse is part of the process. They are suggesting that Cameron Douglas get a second chance rather than being sent back to jail.

“We would like to provide Mr. Douglas an opportunity to be in the community to see how he responds to setbacks.”

Cameran Douglas’ lawyer Ben Brafman says that his client is seeking psychiatric help for PTSD after his seven years in prison, where he received injuries including a broken leg and broken fingers.

“His period of imprisonment was horrific.”

Brafman claims that Douglas was labeled a rat because he testified against his suppliers and a bounty was placed on his head amongst the other prisoners by a “crime family captain.”

However, Cameron Douglas is taking full responsibility for what he is calling a “hiccup.”

“I have so much to live for. I have a lot of sort of goals and aspirations that I think that I’m more than capable of achieving. I guess what I want to tell you is that since I’ve come back, I’ve worked really hard, and this hiccup is unfortunate, but I don’t see it happening again.”

Douglas and his lawyer agreed that Cameron Douglas’ drug tests would be given more often to guarantee he is staying on the right track.

However, prison did Cameron Douglas’ body good, as he looks like a completely different man than the one who went into prison. Douglas does look buff and healthy and appears to be working towards a healthy lifestyle. When Cameron Douglas entered prison, he was bleary-eyed, puffy and overweight.

Do you think the judge made the right decision in allowing Michael Douglas’ son Cameron a second chance to live clean after prison?

[Featured Image by Scott Gries/Getty Images]