Pitt ‘Life With Kids’ Cover Story Fabricated

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been trying to figure out their custody situation since announcing their divorce last year. Since Jolie filed court documents to end the couple’s marriage back in September, there have been numerous reports and rumors about the status of their relationship now and many of those reports and rumors suggest that Pitt isn’t getting to spend much time with his brood. It’s even something that he has alluded to in recent interviews, but he insists that he and Jolie are working together to make things better for the family as a whole.

That said, a new report from OK! Magazine suggests that Pitt did an interview with them, discussing his life post-divorce and how things are going for him and his six kids. The magazine insists that they actually spoke with Pitt and even provides what appear to be new photos of the actor and some of his children, but the photos are actually photoshopped!

According to Gossip Cop, no such interview even took place and the pictures that OK! Magazine has of Brad and his children are actually compilations of pictures that weren’t even taken on the same day, nevermind at the same place. The site claims that the magazine’s cover photo is not actually of Brad with his daughters Shiloh and Vivienne. It’s a picture of Brad Pitt with images of his daughters on top to make it look like it’s a picture of the three of them. Apparently, OK! Magazine did the same thing with another photo on its inside pages.

Several of Brad Pitt's children celebrated Father's Day early with him on Saturday: https://t.co/wewuU7fKD7 pic.twitter.com/GQtcih8d4m — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2017

As Gossip Cop also points out, Brad Pitt has not been seen in public with any of his children since he and Jolie announced their divorce. While he has seen his kids a few times, those instances haven’t been in public. Jolie, meanwhile, has been seen all over the place with her brood. Most recently, the family headed out of Los Angeles last weekend. They were spotted at the airport on Father’s Day, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Netflix]