Joseph Duggar’s Fiancee, Kendra Caldwell, Initially Courted Jedidiah Duggar

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are getting ready to walk down the aisle after he famously proposed to her at his older sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s recent wedding three weeks ago. However, an employee of the Duggars has recently stated that Kendra actually dated another Duggar before Joseph: Jedidiah.

Joseph Duggar’s wedding comes as a big deal, partially because he is the second male Duggar to get married, the first one being his older brother, Josh. His wedding to Anna Duggar took place in 2009, and none of the Duggar boys have had romantic luck since. In fact, Josiah Duggar courted family friend Marjorie Jackson, made their relationship public, and then parted ways not long after. Jackson even wrote a book for young Christian women that seemed to throw shade at the Duggar family for “protecting liars,” which some interpret to mean Josh Duggar.

According to a former Duggar family employee who wished to remain anonymous, Kendra Caldwell was originally courting Jedidah. However, the romance never reached the stage where it went public, and Joseph Duggar “bumped him out” to woo her. Evidently, it worked out pretty well for Joseph, as the pair are now planning to live happily ever after.

The pair had only been courting for three months when Joseph popped the question, but it appears they have known each other for much longer than that. Kendra confessed she was shocked that he proposed to her at Joy-Anna’s wedding, but that she was waiting for him to propose.

Although many may think it is tacky for someone to propose at someone else’s wedding, Joseph Duggar explained that he had already cleared it with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth so as not to take attention away from her big day. According to him, the newlyweds were totally cool with it, as surely they were so over-the-moon from getting engaged that they hardly cared what anyone else was up to.

It is unknown whether there is any bad blood between Joseph Duggar and Jedidiah for stepping on his toes and beginning to court his girl, but it also shows that much more goes on behind the scenes in the Duggar household than many realize.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family Blog]