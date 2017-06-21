Naomi Watts And Reese Witherspoon Gush Over Birthday Girl Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman may have planned to celebrate her 50th birthday quietly, passing the day simply with her family, but The Beguiled star forgot to account for her closest friends. Naomi Watts and Reese Witherspoon aren’t about to let Nicole’s birthday go by without paying tribute to one of their closest friends, as their recent testaments to Kidman prove.

Naomi Watts Wishes One Of Her Closest Friends A Happy Birthday

As Daily Mail shares, Watts and Kidman have cultivated a friendship for over three decades, so it’s not surprising that Naomi should be among the first to wish Nicole a happy birthday. More than a mere birthday wish, Watts shared her awe of The Beguiled star, drawing attention to her remarkable spirit and her capacity for love and compassion.

Naomi’s comments were made in an Instagram post in which the two actresses are seen facing the camera cheek to cheek while sharing a hug. She added a caption honoring Nicole’s 50th birthday and acknowledging their 30-year friendship.

“My friend, I am so happy to have shared incredible experiences with you over the last 3 decades,” Ms. Watts added to the caption. “May there be many more to come.”

Previously, Nicole announced that she would be spending the special day with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters, 6-year-old Faith Margaret Kidman Urban and 8-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. Kidman also shared the happy news that her sister and her children would be flying in from Australia to help celebrate her birthday.

Big Little Lies Star Reese Witherspoon Sends Best Wishes To Nicole Kidman

People reports that Reese Witherspoon was eager to mark Nicole’s birthday with a post of her own, taking to Twitter to share a picture of herself with Kidman on the set of Big Little Lies. In the picture, the two stars cuddle close together, as they pose during a coffee break.

“Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, #NicoleKidman!!! I hope you have a gorgeous day. Love you, lady!” Witherspoon tweeted with the picture.

Proving that Nicole is as adored and respected by her colleagues as she is by her fans, more Big Little Lies stars added their wishes for a happy birthday. Among them was Laura Dern, who played sometime nemesis Renata Klein in the series. Dern also shared a picture of herself posing with Nicole, an image which she captioned with a tribute of her own, emphasizing Kidman’s bold personality and brilliant mind.

Birthday wishes aside, Nicole’s fans may have just one question left, and Kidman has answered it.

“My favorite is coconut cake,” revealed Ms. Kidman. “I love coconut cake with 7-minute icing.”

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]