Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2017

Netflix has finally released the complete list of titles that will be heading to the streaming service in July.

Among the new additions are several Netflix originals including – The Standups, Castlevania, Dawn of the Croods, To The Bone, Friends From College, Daughters of Destiny, and The Incredible Jessica James. Fans of the late 80s-early 90s movies will be excited to find out that Free Willy, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Disney’s The Mighty Ducks will also be available July 1. Other notable additions include- Titanic, the Land Before Time films, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the second half of season seven of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, which officially wraps up with the series’ final episode on June 27.

Check out the complete list of titles coming to Netflix in July below.

July 1st

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion (2016)

Are We Done Yet?

Best in Show (2000)

Boat Trip (2001)

Capo “El amo del tunel” (Season 1)

Caramel (2007)

Code Name: The Cleaner (2007)

Dad (1989)

Deep Water (Season 1)

Delicatessen (1991)

Disney’s The Mighty Ducks (1992)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

El Barco (Season 1)

Emma (1996)

Free Willy (1993)

Here Alone (2016)

Hostages (Israel) (Season 2)

Jackass: Number Two (2006)

Last Night (2010)

Liar’s Dice (2013)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Matchstick Men (2003)

Mixed Signals (1997)

Offspring (Season 6)

Out of Thin Air (2017)

Police Academy (1984)

Proof of Life (2000)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Spawn: The Movie (1997)

Spice Up (Season 1)

Taking Lives (2004)

The Astronaut Farmer (2006)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo) (2016)

The Land Before Time (1988)

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving (1995)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Originals (Season 4)

The Truth Is in the Stars (2017)

The Ultimatum (Season 1)

Titanic (1997)

Unriddle (TV Series)

Unriddle II (TV Series)

Witnesses (Season 2)

World at Your Feet (Season 1)

Yes We Can! (Season 1)

Yours Fatefully (Season 1)

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang (2013)

July 2nd

El Chema (Season 1)

July 3rd

Diamond Cartel (2017)

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story (2013)

July 4th

The Standups (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

July 5th

iZombie (Season 3)

July 6th

Butter (2011)

Speech & Debate (2017)

The Void (2016)

July 7th

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)

Castlevania (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

Dawn of the Croods (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

Degrassi: Next Class (Season 4) Netflix Original Series

Luna Petunia (Season 2) Netflix Original Series

July 8th

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Horse Dancer (2017)

July 9th

Lion (2016)

July 11th

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha

July 14th

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (2017) Netflix Original Series

Chasing Coral (2017) Netflix Original Documentary

Friends From College (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

To the Bone (2017) Netflix Original Movie

July 15th

Rake (Season 4)

West Coast Customs (Season 4)

July 17th

A Cowgirl’s Story (2017)

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness (2017)

Uncertain Glory (1944)

July 18th

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say Netflix Original Standup

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection Netflix Original Standup

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Season 3)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

July 20th

Pretty Little Liars (Season 7B)

July 21st

Last Chance U (Season 2) Netflix Original Doc-series

Ozark (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Worst Witch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

July 22nd

Railroad Tigers (2016)

Here's What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in July 2017 https://t.co/yOnsM3PnCZ pic.twitter.com/22jGXZyJTz — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 21, 2017

July 24th

Victor (2015)

July 25th

Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special Netflix Original Standup

Munroe Island (2015)

July 28th

Daughters of Destiny (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Adventures of Puss in Boots (Season 5) Netflix Original Series

The Incredible Jessica James (2017) Netflix Original Documentary

July 31st

After The Reality (2016)

Being Mary Jane: The Series (Season 4)

Checkpoint (2017)

Dark Night (2016)

Taking Earth (2017)

Are you excited about the new additions being added to Netflix next month? Are you disappointed to see certain titles leaving? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock]