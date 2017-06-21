Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2017

Netflix has finally released the complete list of titles that will be heading to the streaming service in July.
Among the new additions are several Netflix originals including – The Standups, Castlevania, Dawn of the Croods, To The Bone, Friends From College, Daughters of Destiny, and The Incredible Jessica James. Fans of the late 80s-early 90s movies will be excited to find out that Free Willy, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Disney’s The Mighty Ducks will also be available July 1. Other notable additions include- Titanic, the Land Before Time films, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the second half of season seven of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars, which officially wraps up with the series’ final episode on June 27.
Check out the complete list of titles coming to Netflix in July below.
July 1st
- Albion: The Enchanted Stallion (2016)
- Are We Done Yet?
- Best in Show (2000)
- Boat Trip (2001)
- Capo “El amo del tunel” (Season 1)
- Caramel (2007)
- Code Name: The Cleaner (2007)
- Dad (1989)
- Deep Water (Season 1)
- Delicatessen (1991)
- Disney’s The Mighty Ducks (1992)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
- El Barco (Season 1)
- Emma (1996)
- Free Willy (1993)
- Here Alone (2016)
- Hostages (Israel) (Season 2)
- Jackass: Number Two (2006)
- Last Night (2010)
- Liar’s Dice (2013)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
- Matchstick Men (2003)
- Mixed Signals (1997)
- Offspring (Season 6)
- Out of Thin Air (2017)
- Police Academy (1984)
- Proof of Life (2000)
- Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
- Spawn: The Movie (1997)
- Spice Up (Season 1)
- Taking Lives (2004)
- The Astronaut Farmer (2006)
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)
- The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo) (2016)
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure (1994)
- The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving (1995)
- The Longest Yard (2005)
- The Originals (Season 4)
- The Truth Is in the Stars (2017)
- The Ultimatum (Season 1)
- Titanic (1997)
- Unriddle (TV Series)
- Unriddle II (TV Series)
- Witnesses (Season 2)
- World at Your Feet (Season 1)
- Yes We Can! (Season 1)
- Yours Fatefully (Season 1)
- Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang (2013)
July 2nd
- El Chema (Season 1)
July 3rd
- Diamond Cartel (2017)
- Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story (2013)
FULL LIST of Movies and Shows coming to @netflix in July 2017:
https://t.co/Jn5jeFi1gj@starwars @PLLTVSeries @friendsfcollege @JoeMande pic.twitter.com/DIKcXOjI8O
— Netflix Life (@NetflixLifee) June 21, 2017
July 4th
- The Standups (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
July 5th
- iZombie (Season 3)
July 6th
- Butter (2011)
- Speech & Debate (2017)
- The Void (2016)
July 7th
- 1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
- Castlevania (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- Dawn of the Croods (Season 4) Netflix Original Series
- Degrassi: Next Class (Season 4) Netflix Original Series
- Luna Petunia (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
July 8th
- Bad Santa 2 (2016)
- Horse Dancer (2017)
July 9th
- Lion (2016)
July 11th
- Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14th
- Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (2017) Netflix Original Series
- Chasing Coral (2017) Netflix Original Documentary
- Friends From College (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- To the Bone (2017) Netflix Original Movie
July 15th
- Rake (Season 4)
- West Coast Customs (Season 4)
July 17th
- A Cowgirl’s Story (2017)
- Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness (2017)
- Uncertain Glory (1944)
July 18th
- Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say Netflix Original Standup
- Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection Netflix Original Standup
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Season 3)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
July 20th
- Pretty Little Liars (Season 7B)
July 21st
- Last Chance U (Season 2) Netflix Original Doc-series
- Ozark (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Worst Witch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
July 22nd
- Railroad Tigers (2016)
Here's What's Coming to and Leaving Netflix in July 2017 https://t.co/yOnsM3PnCZ pic.twitter.com/22jGXZyJTz
— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 21, 2017
July 24th
- Victor (2015)
July 25th
- Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special Netflix Original Standup
- Munroe Island (2015)
July 28th
- Daughters of Destiny (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots (Season 5) Netflix Original Series
- The Incredible Jessica James (2017) Netflix Original Documentary
July 31st
- After The Reality (2016)
- Being Mary Jane: The Series (Season 4)
- Checkpoint (2017)
- Dark Night (2016)
- Taking Earth (2017)
Are you excited about the new additions being added to Netflix next month? Are you disappointed to see certain titles leaving? Leave your comments below.
[Featured Image by Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock]