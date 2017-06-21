Noah Cyrus: Why Big Sister Miley Is Overprotective Of Sibling Pursuing Music Career

With Noah Cyrus already making a name for herself with hit singles including “Make Me (Cry)” and “Stay Together,” she is quickly becoming the one to watch in the music industry.

But having only turned 17 in January, it’s said that Noah’s family is extremely protective over her decision to pursue a career at such a young age.

According to Perez Hilton, Cyrus’ big sister, Miley, monitors her sibling’s every move, mainly because she doesn’t want the teenager to get caught up in the fame and eventually suffer a meltdown like other stars have at her age.

Miley stresses in a recent interview with Elvis Duran that committing to a career in music at such a young age is very risky, particularly when one considers the things that come with being an artist.

From social media attacks to being talked about in the press, for someone like Noah Cyrus, who is still so young, dealing with so much pressure could very well be overwhelming for her, which is why Miley is keeping her under her umbrella to make sure she stays on the right path.

Never would Noah Cyrus’ family prevent her from living her dream, but considering her age, Miley certainly feels the need to be overprotective of her sibling’s decisions.

“When you’re in this industry, adults treat kids like adults. I think the way people judge you or people would write articles on me when I was a kid going through the times of having crazy breakouts or going through breakups or whatever I was going through, people would treat me like I could handle those comments as an adult like I had this thick skin.”

keep the red eye (ps youre gonna be seeing lots of gas station pics from now on) (pps… theres no pps i just loves saying pps after ps) ???? A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Jun 20, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

The “We Can’t Stop” hitmaker continues by saying that it’s very easy to get caught up in being somebody that the world would want that particular someone to be, and that’s exactly what the 24-year-old wants to hinder as far as Noah Cyrus is concerned.

Miley explains that she loves how different Noah Cyrus’ sound is, her style is very unique, and changing those things over what someone may say on social media would be an early sign of a potential downfall.

got a bad case of alien head in this from my hoodie!!! but thank thank thank you for having us @1061bli ❤️❤️❤️ @mileycyrus i love you sissy A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Noah Cyrus has revealed plans to release her debut album later this year, having yet to set an official date when fans can purchase the record in stores.

