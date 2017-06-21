New Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Released

A brand new Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer has been released. Winter is here in the new trailer, which featured the Night King and his army of White Walkers as they terrorize all those who come in contact with them.

According to E! Online, the new Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer opens with Sansa Stark as talk of fighting battles is heard in a voiceover. The newest trailer for the HBO hit series features so many battles that it is hard to keep up. The latest promo for the show, which premieres next month, shows everything a GoT fan would want to see; White Walkers, dragons, epic battles, fire, and all of the main players.

HBO decided to drop the new Game of Thrones trailer on Wednesday due to the summer solstice. The network is attempting a social campaign to winterize the internet despite the warm temperatures outside.

It seems each and every Game of Thrones character will be fighting some type of battle during Season 7. Sansa, although seemingly away from the war, may be waging an inner battle as spoilers and rumors reveal that she may have a bigger plan that she hasn’t shared with her brother, Jon Snow. Some fans believe that Sansa could team up with Littlefinger, or possibly use him as a pawn in whatever plan she may devise.

Meanwhile, Jon Snow will be off fighting the White Walkers, and Game of Thrones spoilers have already revealed that he’ll eventually meet up with Daenerys Targaryen, and the two will likely team up to fight together against newly crowned queen, Cersei Lannister. Of course, fans are wondering when Jon Snow will find out that he is not the son of Ned Stark as he originally thought, but the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen.

Jon’s parentage could be a huge storyline for Game of Thrones Season 7 and lead to him becoming a very important ruler once the show ends its run next year. Rumors of a Jon and Dany romance have also been circulating, and fans can’t wait to find out what will happen when the show airs again in July.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]