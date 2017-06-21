Briana DeJesus was rushed to the hospital earlier this week amid filming on the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2.

Just weeks after she was confirmed as the new addition to the MTV reality show, Briana DeJesus shared a troublesome photo with her fans and followers on Snapchat which featured the pregnant reality star in the back of an ambulance.

On June 21, OK! Magazine shared a report regarding Briana DeJesus’ health crisis, revealing that the former 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 star had sent fans into a panic with her alarming social media photo. The outlet also noted that DeJesus, who is already the mother of daughter Nova, is expecting her second daughter any day now.

While fans have been waiting on the edges of their seats to find out what happened to Briana DeJesus, she has stayed completely silent about the issue, which may mean that the incident was filmed as a scene for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. That said, OK! Magazine did note that DeJesus had complained of morning sickness recently.

Although Briana DeJesus hasn’t informed fans of what happened to her earlier this week, she has been active on social media in recent days and recently posted a photo of a couple of headbands made for her unborn daughter.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on Jun 20, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Briana DeJesus began her reality career on 16 & Pregnant and continued to appear on MTV in Teen Mom 3, which was canceled after just one season and also starred Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alexandra Sekella.

A post shared by Bri Baby (@_brianadejesus) on Apr 20, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

MTV officially confirmed that Briana DeJesus had been added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 earlier this month, and at the same time, the network confirmed that the new season of the show would air in the next few months.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which is set to premiere on MTV sometime this summer. An official date has not yet been set.

[Featured Image by Briana DeJesus/Instagram]