Insiders Say ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Is Fake, And That’s The Reason Lindsie Chrisley Left The Show [Report]

The flamboyant Todd Chrisley — the patriarch of the Chrisley family, stars of the hit show Chrisley Knows Best — certainly isn’t afraid to bring his fair share of drama to the table. But lately, the family drama has gotten out of control, and not even he can keep a lid on it anymore. While most of the fans of the show know that Lindsie Chrisley left the show, they weren’t sure why. Now, however, a new report suggests that Todd’s daughter knew the show was fake, and that’s why she left the show.

According to Radar Online, while many people know that “reality shows” are often scripted reality (in that the people are real, but some of the situations they find themselves in are scripted), Chrisley Knows Best is almost completely scripted, and the show is almost entirely fake.

“Todd uses a team of comedy writers for his show, and has been using them to write dialogue for several seasons,” an insider explained to Radar Online. “Todd does not come up with this stuff on his own, and is not as funny as people think. More than half of the dialogue on the show is scripted and a large majority of the scenes are reshot when they are not as funny as he wants them to be.”

• sandy toes, sun kissed nose • pic.twitter.com/0aowKLvKN5 — Lindsie Chrisley (@LindsieChrisley) June 11, 2017

And the claims get worse: Chrisley Knows Best was originally shot and submitted, but USA refused to pick up the show because the content was so bad. In order to keep the show alive, Todd hired the comedy script writers.

And for that reason, according to a different report from Radar Online, Lindsie is feuding with her father, and that’s why she left Chrisley Knows Best.

The biggest cause of the feud was because Lindsie’s ongoing struggle with her estranged husband was broadcast on the show without her permission, again because Todd was more concerned about his show’s ratings than his daughter’s feelings.

“‘Todd used Lindsie’s heartache for a storyline, and he did not care either way how she felt about it,’ the source said. ‘He did what he wanted to do, and in the end it ruined his relationship with his daughter.’ Following Lindsie and Will’s painful problems, Todd spoke out, stating that he never supported their marriage. ‘I had a problem with the way the marriage started. Not just on Will’s side but on my daughter’s side as well,’ Todd revealed.”

And it gets even worse: In a third report from Radar Online, it’s been reported that Todd and Julie’s marriage on Chrisley Knows Best is also scripted, and the two have been at odds since the beginning.

Todd and Julie go back to living their “separate lives” when the cameras stop rolling. And contrary to all of the love and passion they show for one another on-screen, they can barely even look at each other off-screen.

“According to the source, Todd, 48 – who fathers five children with wife Julie, 44 – ‘is always running around trying to be Mr. Hollywood, while Julie is the one at home with the kids making sure everything with the family goes smoothly. And even that is fake,’ the insider told Radar. ‘They have a team of people underneath them at this point so in reality neither one of them have to lift a finger when it comes to housekeeping.'”

And this is to say nothing of the bombshell accusations made by Todd’s son that assert that his father’s flamboyance is part of the fact that he’s gay!

