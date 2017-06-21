‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Rumor: Obi-Wan Merch and Promos Being Prepared For D23 Expo

Another Star Wars Anthology film is being worked on by Disney and Lucasfilm with new details suggesting it will ultimately be focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

According to Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, Obi-Wan merchandise and promotional materials for the rumored spinoff are being prepared for the upcoming D23 Expo event, where the film is expected to be made official.

Zeroh added that Ewan McGregor, who played the character in the Star Wars prequels, has been spotted at Disney World in Orlando, which gave the impression that he is rekindling his involvement in the space opera franchise.

However, the Star Wars watcher did not provide specific details elaborating this. He was unsure about this bit of information, so it is to be taken with a pinch of salt.

While McGregor could have been there, it does not necessarily mean it is for Star Wars— although, with the spinoff on the 2020 slate, it is expected that he is already in talks with Disney about the Obi-Wan project.

There have been a lot of talks and speculations as to what the next Star Wars spinoff will be all about. Many believe that the choice is down to fan-favorites Jedi Knight Obi-Wan and bounty hunter Boba Fett being the central character.

The more recent reports and leaks, however, have been suggesting that Disney and Lucasfilm went for Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) much-loved Jedi master.

It was rumored in the past that Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail was tapped to write the script for the Obi-Wan Star Wars film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McGregor also expressed his interest to play the iconic Star Wars role again.

“There’s no official offer, and I haven’t met them about it or anything. But I’ve always said that I’d be happy to do it if they wanted to do it. It would be a good segue between the last episode of the prequels and the new episodes. I think they’ve got films to make until the 2020s, so I don’t think it’s going to happen soon if it happens at all.”

That being said, D23 Expo will definitely pack quite a punch this year. Not only will it be the stage for the announcement of the next Star Wars solo film, it is also said to showcase a new trailer for Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi as well as reveal the official title of the Han Solo spinoff.

D23 Expo will take place July 14 to 16 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. Whether or not the Obi-Wan Star Wars spinoff will be unveiled there, fans will learn soon.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]