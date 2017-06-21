WDW Changes Up How To Make Dining Reservations During Mickey’s Christmas And Halloween Parties

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Walt Disney World have been on sale more than a month now, but there has been a bit of a change-up in operations. Even though guests are paying for the events at the party, some still like to take advantage of having dinner at one of the table-service restaurants in the Magic Kingdom. Well, 2017 is bringing about a brand new way of doing things and making those reservations this year.

One of the biggest issues each year for the Christmas parties at Walt Disney World is that of table-service reservations in the Magic Kingdom. Guests don’t always realize that they need a party ticket if they are going to dine at a restaurant and their experience goes past 7 p.m., which is the start of the party.

There has always been a bit of confusion and sort of a gray area as to how late guests without a Christmas party ticket can make a dining reservation in the park. To help provide guests with information, Disney has created a brand new page called “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Dining” on their official website.

This unique page can be used by guests who want to make Walt Disney World dining reservations inside the Magic Kingdom during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Of course, those guests would need to have a valid party ticket in order to attend those reservations, and Disney is letting it be known now that no exceptions will be made.

Only three Magic Kingdom restaurants will be open during the party.

Be Our Guest Restaurant

The Crystal Palace

Cinderella’s Royal Table

By going to this reservation page, guests will be able to book dining reservations from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Magic Kingdom. Tables can also be reserved by calling 407-WDW-DINE. The page is now actives

The site specifically states that “reservations will not be available through each restaurant’s dining page for the duration of the event.” That means if you go to the individual pages for those three dining locations on Walt Disney World’s website, you will not be able to book dining during Mickey’s Very Christmas Party.

Another important note from Disney is that the menus for the three restaurants will remain the same during the parties. Also, Crystal Palace will still have the same characters during the party who are there during normal park hours.

Here are the 2017 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

November 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 26, and 28

December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 22

Full pricing for individual party dates can be found at this link.

UPDATE

There has now been a page set up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party as well and it can be found at this link.

All the same restaurants are open for Halloween parties and the same rules apply as listed above for Christmas parties.

Party dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are:

August 25 and 29

September 1, 7, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26 and 29

October 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29 and 31

November 1

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is one of the best events every single year at Walt Disney World, and guests are given numerous opportunities to attend. Some may think that taking time out to dine during the event is not the best idea, but others see it as a chance to snag those hard-to-get reservations in the Magic Kingdom. Now, there is a special way of making them and Disney is simply trying to make it easier and less confusing for guests.

