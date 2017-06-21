Police Officer Stabbed In The Neck By Attacker At Bishop International Airport In Flint, Michigan

A law enforcement officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, was stabbed in the neck by an attacker earlier this morning.

The unidentified knifeman was arrested and taken into custody by Flint police officers. The Bishop International Airport officer is in critical condition. The name of the officer transported to a local Michigan hospital for emergency treatment has also not yet been released to the public.

Bishop Airport was evacuated after the police officer was stabbed, Local 4 News reports. The FBI has taken the lead in the Michigan airport stabbing case.

A statement from the Flint airport said passengers scheduled to fly out of the Michigan city today should contact their airline to determine if their flights have been canceled or delayed.

Ken Brown, a witness to the Flint airport stabbing, told MLive that he saw the police officer bleeding from the neck and on his hands and knees on the floor. Brown went on to say he saw police officers detain a man not far from where a knife was spotted on the floor of the airport.

Police officer stabbed at Bishop International Airport in Michigan is in critical condition; FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/dl9iUPmdg0 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) June 21, 2017

A representative from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told CBS News the Flint airport officer was stabbed in both the neck and the back. The knife attacked reportedly occurred in the public area of the main terminal.

A tweet by the Michigan State Police asks readers to keep the critically injured officer in their prayers. The state police agency also stated the airport is now closed.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver enhanced security around city hall in the wake of the Bishop International Airport stabbing.

“Right now we are still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to serve and protect us each and every day,” the Flint mayor added. “The situation is under control. However, at this time we are taking extra precautions just to be safe.”

Bishop Airport in Flint, Michigan evacuated after police stabbing pic.twitter.com/3GD4VNr0A0 — RonV (@copper19781) June 21, 2017

Another Flint airport stabbing witness, Cherrie Carpenter, said she saw the face of the armed attacker while waiting to board a flight to Texas to visit relatives. Carpenter described the look on the “husky” man’s face as “blank,” Detroit News reports.

United, Delta, American Airlines, Southwest, and Allegiant airlines all operate out of the Bishop International Airport.

[Featured Image by Prasit Rodphan/Shutterstock]