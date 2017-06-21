Craig Conover Sticking With Naomie: Couple Gets Support From Co-Stars

Craig Conover is one of the stars on Southern Charm that has given Kathryn Dennis the benefit of the doubt. When she was going through a rough time last year concerning drug testing and custody, Conover was always the one who wanted to give her a second chance to prove she had changed. Many of his Southern Charm co-stars were not so understanding, including Landon Clements and Cameran Eubanks. However, it sounds like Craig was right to show some support, as Dennis has been able to turn her life around, and she’s now spending more time with her children as she’s living the sober life.

It sounds like the friendly support has been helpful, as Craig is now learning that she’s supporting him back. Over the past couple of episodes, Craig has been dealing with relationship troubles. He and Naomie have been going to therapy to fix their issues, and it sounds like they are slowly starting to work together. Fans are questioning why they are together since they get on each other’s nerves, but Conover reveals that he loves Naomie and wants to make it work.

According to a new Bravo report, it sounds like Craig Conover and Naomie are getting all of the support they need to make their relationship work. Kathryn believes they can fix their issues and give the relationship a second chance if they just keep pushing.

Of course, Dennis may have other thoughts in regards to her relationship with Thomas Ravenel. While she seems optimistic and hopeful for Craig and Naomie, things may be different for herself.

Conover has always been open about his feelings, which may be why his Southern Charm co-stars can respect him. Shep Rose has also expressed support for his relationship, and many say that Olindo is the best thing that has happened to him. She challenges him to stay focused and keep his eyes on the prize. During their relationship, he finally graduated from law school and even passed the bar.

What do you think about Kathryn offering her support to Craig Conover and Naomie during this rough time? Are you surprised that she’s so optimistic, given she’s been through a rough time herself and has come out shining on the other side?

[Featured Image by Bravo]