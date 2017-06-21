John McCain: Not One American Has Seen The Republican Healthcare Bill, But Russia Has

Add Arizona Senator John McCain to the growing number of Republican lawmakers becoming increasingly frustrated at their own party’s clandestine maneuverings to formulate healthcare legislation. He admitted that he had not seen the bill, he doesn’t know anyone that has, and he’s “sure” the Russians have “hacked in” and seen it.

In fact, as Bloomberg reported this week, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) hit his own party with a sarcastic broadside that took in both the secretive way Senate Republicans are going about putting together healthcare legislation to replace Obamacare and the apathy with which his party has shown regarding the accusations that Russian government operatives tampered with the 2016 presidential election in an attempt to sway voting in favor of then candidate Donald Trump.

He and quite a few Republican senators are not only frustrated in the secrecy surrounding the proposed healthcare bill but are giving voice to said frustrations. Sen. McCain (R – Ariz.), when asked if he had actually seen the bill, said he had not.

“No, nor have I met any American that has. I’m sure the Russians have been able to hack in and gotten most of it.”

Oddly enough, at least one senator working on renegotiating Obamacare has had no access to the proposed Republican legislation. Mike Lee (R-Utah) has admitted that he has not seen the bill, which is due to be released Thursday (June 22) and is scheduled for a Senate vote next week.

“I haven’t seen it yet, either,” Lee said.

Taking to his Facebook page, Sen. Lee took exception to the secrecy and the brief period Republican senatorial leadership were giving their colleagues to read and study the bill before putting it to a vote. He noted the lack of participation for those supposedly in charge of drafting the legislation and wrote that a week to peruse the proposal, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) referred to as a “discussion draft,” was not nearly enough time to assess what has been incorporated in the legislation.

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) agreed, stating she was eager to see the bill, adding, “I don’t think it gives enough time to thoroughly analyze the bill, but we’ll see when it comes out.”

Other Republican senators who have publicly admitted to not knowing what was in the forthcoming bill include Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Along with his outspoken criticism of the Republican leadership’s attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare (or at least attempting to alter it), Sen. John McCain has been overtly critical of his party’s handling of the allegations that Russia hacked into and tampered with numerous political party and election organizations’ websites and databases prior to the 2016 presidential election.

As the Hill has reported, to date there are at least four congressional committees that are currently probing into Russia’s efforts to tamper with and perhaps influence the 2016 presidential election. In addition to the committees, the Department of Justice appointed as special counsel former FBI director Robert Mueller to look into the allegations and accusations as well, the scope of his investigation to also include looking into possible collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government.

[Featured Image by Amel Emric/AP Images]