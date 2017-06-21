Los Angeles Clippers Trade Rumors: Team Shopping Jordan, Close To Losing Chris Paul, Blake Griffin?

Los Angeles Clippers trade rumors reveal the team is looking into dealing All-Star center DeAndre Jordan. The Clippers are shopping Jordan around the league, presumably trying to figure out what his value might be on the trade market. In an offseason where the Clippers might lose Chris Paul and Blake Griffin to free agency, it appears the front office may be taking the franchise toward a rebuilding process. A report by ESPN analyst Chris Haynes confirms from his sources that the Clippers are definitely “surveying the landscape” about a DeAndre Jordan trade.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Boston Celtics and several other teams have been showing a lot of interest in Blake Griffin during the NBA offseason. The San Antonio Spurs have also acknowledged that they will try to sign point Chris Paul as soon as free agency opens. If the Clippers are close to losing both Griffin and Paul to free agent deals, then it would make a lot of sense for the front office to explore a DeAndre Jordan trade. Could the Clippers start the 2017-18 NBA season without any of the “big three” players?

There are a number of teams around the league who could use a starting center like DeAndre Jordan. One might be the Portland Trail Blazers, as the team has a lot of offense but has lacked size and rebounding in recent years. Could the Blazers and Clippers work out a deal where draft picks are used to trade for Jordan? Portland does have three first-round selections in the 2017 NBA Draft that the Clippers could use in a rebuilding phase.

DeAndre Jordan’s contract is a four-year, $87.6 million deal with possibly two years left on it. He will earn roughly $22.6 million during the 2017-18 NBA season and then has a player option worth about $24.1 million for the following season. It’s possible that Jordan will opt out of the deal to see what he can earn in free agency, but he may also accept the player option if the right situation comes up in a trade.

While it is clear that the Clippers are shopping Jordan, what isn’t transparent is whether other teams have entered into negotiations with the franchise. Chris Paul has meetings set up with the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Denver Nuggets, but the Clippers may hold back on dealing Jordan until after Paul makes an official decision. He won’t even consider staying in L.A. if the team deals Jordan first. It’s an unfortunate situation for fans of the franchise, but they should all expect to read a lot of Los Angeles Clippers trade rumors over the next two weeks.

