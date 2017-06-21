The Rock Will Be In A New Movie Based On The ‘Rampage’ Video Game, Out In 2018

Even though The Rock has fallen a little bit behind with his killer swag thanks to the flop of the summer movie Baywatch (based, of course, on the hit 1980’s show of the same name), Warner Brothers is still banking on him for different films, and the latest one is based on the hit Rampage video game.
In a press release put out by Warner Brothers, they’ve announced that The Rock (real name: Dwayne Johnson) will be co-starring with Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Malin Akerman (TV’s Billions), Jake Lacy (TV’s Girls), Joe Manganiello (TV’s True Blood), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (TV’s The Walking Dead), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street), Marley Shelton (Solace), Breanne Hill (San Andreas), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), and Matt Gerald (TV’s Daredevil).
“Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.”
We have a problem. The beasts survived. #PartyInHell #Rampage 4-20-2018 pic.twitter.com/n8iKXYzD5b
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 14, 2017
Meanwhile, according to Jalopnik, The Rock just might be the coolest, and kindest, celebrity to ever make it big in Hollywood. The outlet reports that the former WWE star and potential presidential candidate made some fans really happy a few days ago, when he literally stopped traffic to take a selfie with a fan.
Johnson subsequently documented the incident on Instagram, and the video showing off his awesomeness has more than 7 million views so far.
Yeah but sometimes traffic is just gonna have to wait to make fans happy ???? I was driving in my pick up truck after work and my guy here pulled up beside me, recognized me and started freaking out. I rolled the passenger window down to say hello and then he REALLY freaked out. Jumped out of his rig and came around to my side where he stood in the oncoming traffic lane. He said, "Holy shit Rock you're my hero, can I take a picture with you?" I said yeah man but let's pull over to the side and .. before I could even finish he was gone like a flash, "Hold on let me get my phone".. The light's turned green and now cars are coming towards him and driving around him. Not one car was beeping their horn because I'm sure they thought some road rage was going down. No rage, just some big, brown, bald tattooed man in his pick up truck taking selfies in traffic. This dude put a grateful smile on my face and got a big ass laugh outta me as well. Besides the traffic jam we caused and his ass almost getting hit by oncoming traffic, making fans like this happy will always be the best part of fame. Thanks dude for making my day. ???????? #INeedDarkerWindowTint #GreatestFansInTheWorld
“Dwayne Johnson posted this video yesterday of a fan stopping his truck in the middle of traffic to get an almost wordless, gasping selfie of absolute joy. It is worth watching just to hear The Rock’s calm words of concern that, dude, you are gonna get hit by this oncoming traffic.”
Still, you have to admit that The Rock was pretty cool about the whole thing, even if it did cause a few traffic holdups.
4am. We're droppin' sweat and puttin' in work.
It's always due. #ProjectRock https://t.co/LgLRnk4aI1 pic.twitter.com/0TnCXJiYZg
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 10, 2017
But The Rock isn’t just known for being good to his fans. According to Metro, he’s also in the running for the best dad in the world, too.
Johnson is the father of 15-year-old Simone, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, and his newest addition, Jasmine, with his current wife.
But he’s not just a good father to his human children — he’s a good father to his four-legged children, too! The Rock is “doggie daddy” to young Brutus, a French Bulldog, who fell sick recently and had to be taken to the vet when he was having “north and south” excretion problems. Dubbing the dog “tougher than a $2 steak,” The Rock subsequently nursed the pup back to health.
Recently, too, The Rock had to save Brutus’s life when he fell into a pool and almost drowned.
Check out the many photos The Rock posted in honor of Father’s Day, and his little ones, below.
It's the most unique, powerful, loving, irreplaceable, one of a kind bond on earth.. the bond between a father and his daughter. So proud you @simonealex_ for the young woman you've become and so grateful for the bond we have. I take complete credit for your wit and charm. All that brains and beauty you got go to your mama.???? #PuaMana #FatherDaughter #4L ????
Its Labor Day. One of my favorite holidays as we celebrate the blue collar American worker and their contributions to our country thru labor and sweat. In the spirit of Labor Day, I had an amazing philosophical conversation w/ my baby girl about the value of hard work and how respect is given when it's earned. I told her, "Baby girl when you grow up, you get out there and dent the universe thru hard work and sweat. And always make sure you do it in a positive way with class, dignity and respect". She responded by poo'ing on me in this moment as she plays her favorite game, "Drum time on daddy's big head". It was a good talk.???? #HappyLaborDay #TheJohnsons #GoodTalksWithDaddy
First I save this lil' zombie Brutus' life from drowning in the pool, now he decides to get all sick on me and having that awesome "north/south" action coming out of both ends of his body. Fun night. Thank you to the animal Dr's and nurses at St. Francis Emergency Animal Hospital for taking care of our gremlin. He'll be back in no time wrestling and biting the shit outta my hands and happily peeing on my Jordan's. #LetsGetYouHomeBigBoy #ThisPupsHadACrazy72Hrs #HesAlreadyTougherThanA2DollarSteak
