The Rock Will Be In A New Movie Based On The ‘Rampage’ Video Game, Out In 2018

Even though The Rock has fallen a little bit behind with his killer swag thanks to the flop of the summer movie Baywatch (based, of course, on the hit 1980’s show of the same name), Warner Brothers is still banking on him for different films, and the latest one is based on the hit Rampage video game.

In a press release put out by Warner Brothers, they’ve announced that The Rock (real name: Dwayne Johnson) will be co-starring with Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Malin Akerman (TV’s Billions), Jake Lacy (TV’s Girls), Joe Manganiello (TV’s True Blood), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (TV’s The Walking Dead), P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street), Marley Shelton (Solace), Breanne Hill (San Andreas), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), and Matt Gerald (TV’s Daredevil).

“Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry mutates this gentle ape into a raging creature of enormous size. To make matters worse, it’s soon discovered there are other similarly altered animals. As these newly created alpha predators tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.”

Meanwhile, according to Jalopnik, The Rock just might be the coolest, and kindest, celebrity to ever make it big in Hollywood. The outlet reports that the former WWE star and potential presidential candidate made some fans really happy a few days ago, when he literally stopped traffic to take a selfie with a fan.

Johnson subsequently documented the incident on Instagram, and the video showing off his awesomeness has more than 7 million views so far.

“Dwayne Johnson posted this video yesterday of a fan stopping his truck in the middle of traffic to get an almost wordless, gasping selfie of absolute joy. It is worth watching just to hear The Rock’s calm words of concern that, dude, you are gonna get hit by this oncoming traffic.”

Still, you have to admit that The Rock was pretty cool about the whole thing, even if it did cause a few traffic holdups.

But The Rock isn’t just known for being good to his fans. According to Metro, he’s also in the running for the best dad in the world, too.

Johnson is the father of 15-year-old Simone, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia, and his newest addition, Jasmine, with his current wife.

But he’s not just a good father to his human children — he’s a good father to his four-legged children, too! The Rock is “doggie daddy” to young Brutus, a French Bulldog, who fell sick recently and had to be taken to the vet when he was having “north and south” excretion problems. Dubbing the dog “tougher than a $2 steak,” The Rock subsequently nursed the pup back to health.

Recently, too, The Rock had to save Brutus’s life when he fell into a pool and almost drowned.

Check out the many photos The Rock posted in honor of Father’s Day, and his little ones, below.

So, fans, now it’s your turn: Will you check out The Rock’s new film? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures]