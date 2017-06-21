Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Hire Surrogate Mother – Are They Chasing After Beyonce?

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been considering a third child for some time. The power celebrity couple has made it known on multiple occasions that despite Kim’s physical and health-related problems with having another child, they’ve been actively planning to add to the Kardashian/West family. It would seem that now those plans are in motion. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially hired a surrogate mother, and the sudden move may be inspired by the recent birth of Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins.

News broke today about the hiring of the surrogate. Although at one point, the couple had apparently considered Khloe Kardashian as a candidate, Kim and Kanye were also working through an agency to hire a surrogate for their next planned child, as reported by TMZ. The unnamed surrogate is set to receive $45,000 over the course of 10 months for carrying the child with additional bonuses if special conditions, such as multiple children, occur.

The reason for the sudden hiring of a surrogate may very well have something to do with the recent news regarding the birth of twins to Beyonce and Jay Z over the previous weekend. According to a report by Hollywood Life, a source close to Kardashian and Kanye stated that the couple actually wants two more kids, and Beyonce and Jay Z were definitely the inspiration for it.

“Kim is very familiar with a big family and wants to make her immediate family bigger, and now is the time. They also are heavily considering having a surrogate because of the harm another child could do for Kim and her health.”

The health problems refer to a complication during the birth of their second child, Saint West. Kim Kardashian reportedly suffered a condition known as placenta accreta, which severely hindered her ability to carry another child naturally. Kim, in particular, revealed in a blog that the pain was excruciating, and the revelation that she wouldn’t be able to carry children on her own was devastating.

“My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that—it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal.”

That said, it didn’t stop Kanye and Kim from searching out alternative options to continue to build their growing family. Kim Kardashian allegedly went through a procedure to try to make her body capable of carrying again, although the results were unsuccessful. The couple considered adoption, but Kanye and Kim also wanted to have a child who was genetically theirs, and surrogacy appeared to be the best option.

Though the rumor is unconfirmed, the timing with which they’ve suddenly hired a surrogate lines up with the conception of Beyonce’s own children. Beyonce apparently had an entire hospital floor cleared in preparation for the arrival of her newborn twins. The boisterous event caught the attention of nearly everyone around the world; fans and naysayers alike.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West certainly have a strong desire for another child. It’s not like they haven’t been trying for a while. That said, the buzz surrounding the arrival of Beyonce’s latest babies might very well have been the spur that pushed Kim and Kanye to make the move to surrogacy.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]