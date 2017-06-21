Could There Be A ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff Based On Alison DiLaurentis?

Pretty Little Liars may be gearing up for the season finale next week, in which A.D. or Uber A is revealed, but that doesn’t mean that Marlene King is ready to let the world of Rosewood go. Instead, the producers and actors are already talking about a spinoff of the hit show, and it might center on Alison DiLaurentis.

Alison DiLaurentis is one of the most compelling characters on Pretty Little Liars, partially because there is so much we don’t know about her. One of the things a show could center on might be Alison’s time when she was missing from the series. For several seasons, she was gone because she faked her own death. While the audience knows a little bit about what happened to her, the show only covers about two weeks of the time she was missing.

Fans also don’t know much about her life before Pretty Little Liars began, which could also be a compelling series. However, that means that the original cast wouldn’t be making any appearances on the show, and instead, they would call for recasting younger versions of the characters. Still, it seems that Alison has had a pretty messed up childhood, but the details are a little fuzzy.

Another idea of an Alison spinoff might include her life raising her baby with Emily Fields, as the pair have finally gotten together and committed to raising their child as a family. Although they haven’t yet gotten married, there is still time in the two-hour series finale of Pretty Little Liars next week.

While Marlene King has said she’s definitely interested in a Pretty Little Liars, it doesn’t mean the series will have to focus on Alison. However, her character was unanimously voted on by the cast as the one who deserves a spinoff the most out of all of the characters.

Pretty Little Liars did have a spinoff series, known as Ravenswood, for a very short amount of time. It starred Caleb as he tried to delve into the mystery of a cursed town. The series was canceled after just one season due to low ratings, but a crossover appeared in the 5th season of Pretty Little Liars.

