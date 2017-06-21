Corey Simms and his wife, Miranda, are going strong.

Although the Teen Mom 2 couple is not currently expecting their second child as fans recently suspected, Corey Simms and Miranda continue to tweet to one another on Twitter, and in Simms’ latest tweet, the reality dad wished his wife a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday [Miranda]. Love you so much,” Corey Simms tweeted on June 20, along with a couple of smiley faces.

While Corey Simms is known for his lack of updates on social media, he has been quite active this week and also shared a post on Father’s Day. Days before posting a sweet photo of himself and his wife, Miranda, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a picture of himself with his fans and followers on Twitter. The image also featured his three daughters; seven-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, whose mother is his first wife, Leah Messer, and his youngest daughter with Miranda, one-year-old Remington Monroe.

Although Corey Simms’ wife didn’t share a response to his birthday post and photo, she did recently tweet to her husband after he shared his Father’s Day post. In her message, Miranda told her husband he was a blessing to their three girls and added that they all love him so much.

A post shared by Jeff Simms (@poppawjeff) on Mar 31, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

Weeks ago, after the above photo was shared on social media, fans began to suspect that Miranda was purposefully hiding her belly because she was hiding a baby bump. However, a short time after the photo was posted, Simms set the record straight, revealing that Miranda was not expecting their second child.

A post shared by Jeff Simms (@poppawjeff) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Corey Simms and his wife tied the knot in June 2013 and welcomed their first child in November 2015. As fans may recall, Remington Monroe arrived several months early, but she was ultimately home before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Although Corey Simms and his wife were faced with a cheating scandal in 2014 after Simms strayed from their marriage and engaged in an affair with Messer, they ultimately chose to stay together and have been together ever since.

[Featured Image by Jeff Simms/Twitter]