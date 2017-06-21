‘Batman And Harley Quinn’ Animated Movie To Debut At San Diego Comic-Con 2017

As if learning of the upcoming Blu-ray release of Batman: Mask of the Phantasm wasn’t enough, there is even more for fans of Batman: The Animated Series to be excited about. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has now revealed that the animated Batman and Harley Quinn feature is set to premiere at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2017. Along with those who are fortunate enough to be there for it, they’ll also get some fantastic extras on top of the debut.

IGN reported that those in Ballroom 20 of the San Diego Convention Center would be privileged enough to enjoy this premiere of Batman and Harley Quinn, but afterward, there is more. A post-screening panel discussion will begin right after it is over where fans will be able to hear from the cast and crew.

For those who aren’t able to be at SDCC this year or can’t get into the premiere of Batman and Harley Quinn, you’re not going to be left out in the cold. The animated film will be released on Digital HD on Aug. 15 and on Blu-ray on Aug. 29.

Making matters even better is that many of the original voices have returned to voice your favorite DC characters.

‘BATMAN & HARLEY QUINN’ Movie To Debut at COMIC CON https://t.co/XyyBkWDCsS pic.twitter.com/9FPcHldijT — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) June 20, 2017

Batman and Harley Quinn tells the story of Batman and Nightwing teaming up with Harley Quinn to defeat one of her closest friends – Poison Ivy. As if matters weren’t made difficult enough by Batman trying to trust Harley, the Dynamic Duo will also have to face off with Jason Woodrue who is also known as The Floronic Man.

Fans are not only going to be thrilled with another animated Batman flick, but the case of vocal talents is even more exciting.

Batman will once again be voiced by Kevin Conroy with Melissa Rauch as Harley Quinn. Loren Lester is going to voice Nightwing, and Paget Brewster is stepping in to voice Poison Ivy. If her name sounds familiar to DC fans, it is because she provided the voice for Lana Lang in both parts of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

First, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and now, Batman and Harley Quinn? Fans of DC Comics and especially Batman: The Animated Series have to be excited about all of the news regarding the Caped Crusader lately, and hopefully, more is to come. One never knows what San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is going to bring, but this is a great start.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros.]