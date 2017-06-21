‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Does Nicole Take A Chance On Love With A Former Flame?

Days of Our Lives spoilers are in, and it sounds like Nicole might be taking a chance on love. Unfortunately, it’s not with Deimos or Brady. She has a surprisingly romantic moment with another former flame: Eric.

Days of Our Lives fans will remember that at one point, these two were completely crazy about one another. These two were hot and heavy for a while but the drama of keeping secrets from each other got the best of this relationship, and they parted ways.

That said, this flame might be reignited because it’s obvious Eric’s feelings never went away. When things heated up between Nicole and Daniel, he was devastated, which led to him driving drunk. Daniel wound up being a casualty and was killed, which completely ruined any semblance of a friendship or a relationship between the two.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that might all change. Days of Our Lives fans should keep in mind that it won’t be an easy transition for these two. They’ll have to deal with a ton of drama before they can ever truly settle down with each other.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, both are brought together to promote the Horton Center’s community efforts. At first, she has a huge attitude problem toward Eric since they never dealt with their fallout, and it’s obvious that they still have some left over sexual tension, too.

So how do things heat up between these two? The source says Nicole or Eric might be overserved at the party, which leads to their passionate lip-lock.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that when Nicole figures out who she kissed, she will be disgusted with herself. However, their kiss might take up some headspace and soon after she might find herself developing feelings once again. That said, Brady has been chasing his feelings for her for a while now and always seems to have her best interests in mind. His do-gooder attitude might cause him to lose out on love.

Spoilers reveal Brady will push Nicole to forgive Eric for Daniel’s death, but does that mean he’s going to ruin his chances of being with her?

What do you think about the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers?

[Featured Image by NBC]