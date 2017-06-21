Prince William’s Birthday: Now 35-Years-Old, How Will Kate And William’s Life Change As They Head To 40

Prince William turned 35-years-old on June 21, the eve of the summer solstice. He celebrated this landmark birthday on the way from 30 to 40 in the same year that Prince Harry and William commemorate the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

This is a big year for Prince William and Kate Middleton. They both turned 35 this year, William has finally come to terms with his mother’s tragic early death, and the future king is making plans to become a full-time royal. This summer will see the last of Prince William’s missions as an air ambulance pilot, and Will and Kate are moving to London’s Kensington Palace to facilitate the transition to a much busier official engagement calendar.

No wonder he didn’t want to go big to celebrate turning 35. Prince William’s birthday present is a chance for Kate Middleton and William to treasure some of their last moments of semi-private life. Hello Magazine shared that it’s not uncommon for the royal family to keep their schedule free of public appearances on their birthdays.

Even Queen Elizabeth probably gets some chill time at home in between her two traditional public birthday parties on April 21 and in June at the popular Trooping the Colour outside Buckingham Palace.

William probably got to enjoy cake and presents just as Princess Charlotte did when she turned 2-years-old in May. Kate Middleton hosted a small gathering for family and close friends for that occasion.

This may be the last opportunity for the Cambridges to relax at their country home, Anmer Hall, for William’s birthday since the move into London and the increased pressure of work may not leave time to jaunt home for a party.

As Kate and William both look ahead to the next five years based in London, they face the reality that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are edging closer to a century old and may not live much longer. The reality is that by the time Prince William and Kate Middleton turn 40, both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth could be dead.

When the queen dies, Prince Charles will become King, and Prince William will be the next heir, with all the responsibilities that position entails. Some royal family watchers want Prince William to become the next king.

When Queen Elizabeth dies the crown must just skip Prince Charles and go straight to Prince William. I mean. — MORATWE (@Moratwe_) April 27, 2017

William is making preparations for that sad inevitability by resigning his air ambulance job and moving full-time to Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking on more serious duties now, and that’s a trend that will only grow.

Kate and William are often pictured attending glamorous and fun events, but they are both taking on the difficult duties too.

The Daily Mail reports that in July, Kate Middleton and Prince William are making a soft diplomacy visit to Warsaw and Hamburg in an effort to ease Britain’s exit from the European Union after the Brexit vote. Kate Middleton also made her first solo visit to European capitals this year.

The duke recently accompanied his grandmother when they visited the scene of the Grenfell Tower fire to speak with victims in the wake of the tragedy.

Queen Elizabeth is reducing the number of engagements she takes on and handing over to Middleton and William now that they have several years of experience behind them. In 2016, the monarch carried out 332 engagements, but Prince William only managed 188. That number is expected to shoot up for both William and Kate Middleton once Middleton and the prince are settled in London and Prince George is in school.

Whatever happens between this birthday and the one in five years when William turns 40, there will be big changes for Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Do you think Prince William is ready for his new role?

[Featured Image by Fanny Tran/Getty Images]