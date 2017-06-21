Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Still Living With ‘Pathological Liar’ Matt Baier After Their Nasty Split?

Amber Portwood may have cut ties with Matt Baier and called off their engagement, but it sounds like the two are still living together. Despite all the rumors surrounding Baier’s past — and the fact that Portwood called him a “pathological liar” — Portwood recently admitted that she is trying to work things out with Baier and hasn’t quit on their relationship.

According to Radar Online, new footage from Unseen Moments reveal Portwood’s true feelings for Baier. The video featured Baier controlling Portwood’s wallet while she admitted that he has been paying her bills for the past two years. Portwood finally realized that Baier was overly controlling and told Maci Bookout that she was taking her life back.

After confessing that Baier is a “pathological liar,” Portwood added that he needs professional help. “He needs help,” she stated. “If he wants this relationship to work he needs to change his lying.”

Baier hasn’t been truthful with Portwood over the course of their relationship. He originally said he only fathered two kids from previous romances, yet seven different women came forward and accused him of fathering some nine kids. Five of those mothers sued Baier for child support, but the cases were eventually dropped.

Baier also reached out to Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham before dating Amber Portwood. Baier denies trying to hook up with Abraham and claims that it was a close friend who made the attempt.

Despite everything, E! News reports that Portwood wants to work things out with Baier. Although she called off their wedding amidst rumors that Baier cheated on her, Portwood told fans on social media that they are trying to repair their broken relationship.

“We’re working things out. We’re working on our issues,” she shared. “That’s all that needs to be said.”

The comments follow an explosive episode of Teen Mom OG that featured an epic fight between Portwood and Baier. After hearing about all the cheating rumors, Starcasm reports that Portwood went into a fit of rage and had to be held back by producers while she attacked Baier on camera.

“YOU F**KING B**CH!!!” Portwood screamed at Baier.

Love this pic!! ???????? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on May 17, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

The couple recently went through Marriage Boot Camp together, and a source revealed that they are still living together. The news comes after Portwood decided to put the wedding plans on hold until they figure things out.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.

Tell us! Do you think Amber Portwood should get rid of Matt Baier for good? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]