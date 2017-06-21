Corinne Olympios Was Allegedly Upset With ‘BiP’ Producers Who Cut Her Off From Drinking On Set

Corinne Olympios isn’t backing down on her investigation into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Warner Bros. concluded their investigation into the “allegations of misconduct” and found no evidence to support any wrongdoing in the events leading up to the encounter between Olympios and DeMario Jackson in a pool. Reports that Corinne was too intoxicated to consent to sex with DeMario resulted in an internal investigation by the studio, which was completed on Tuesday. Warner Bros. announced that BiP would resume production in Mexico.

Marty Singer, a high-powered attorney for Corinne Olympios, announced that they’d continue their own investigation into the matter. He said it was no surprise that Warner Bros. found nothing in their probe, and he highlighted that it was the producer and crew members who filed complaints, not his client. There are also “multiple new witnesses” coming forward, he claimed.

One BiP cast member and a few sources who recollect how Corinne Olympios conducted herself on the day in question opened up, and insiders spoke with Us Weekly about the incident.

Jasmine Goode recounts how Corinne was told by producers she wasn’t allowed to drink, and she was upset the next day.

“When producers tried to cut her off from drinking, she got upset and said, ‘Watch what I’m gonna do,'” Goode said.

A show source mentioned that Olympios wanted to remain faithful to her boyfriend, Jordan Gielchinsky, but she was the one who approached Jackson. A producer was assigned to Corinne, who felt uncomfortable and made the allegations of misconduct. Another insider shared that Corinne “felt so violated.”

It’s unclear who the “new witnesses” coming forward are that Corinne Olympios’ attorney is referring to in his investigation. The cast appears to have their own take on what occurred and have varying accounts of what went on between Corinne and DeMario.

Corinne Olympios and her legal team will continue to pursue an independent Bachelor in Paradise investigation: https://t.co/GmnDs6Xh2S pic.twitter.com/Tx6pA27AQf — E! News (@enews) June 20, 2017

DeMario Jackson feels vindicated in Warner Bros. investigation, but he’s already said that his “character has been assassinated.” Just having his name linked to the scandal was enough for his employer to fire him from his job. Both he and Corinne want the video in question to prove their side of the story. A separate Us report reveals that DeMario has been invited back to Bachelor in Paradise. It isn’t confirmed if he’ll accept the invitation. There’s little chance that Corinne will be back, but that remains unconfirmed as well.

DeMario Jackson has been invited back to “Bachelor In Paradise”: https://t.co/bJNWNqxpsE pic.twitter.com/MOgyQiE1Ed — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 21, 2017

It’s unknown what Corinne Olympios’ lawyer’s plan of action is now. As her lawyer said, it wasn’t Corinne who filed the complaint against anyone to begin with, and evidently, the production and crew saw something they felt was wrong. Although the internal investigation is over, there’s something more Corinne wants to get resolved. Will she have a case?

