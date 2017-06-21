Bey’s Delivery Room ‘Drama’ Exposed: Family Reportedly Fought In Hospital

Beyonce and Jay Z welcomed boy/girl twins on Monday, June 12, but things may not have gone as smoothly as the power couple had hoped. Aside from the fact that the new Carter babies were born premature and are still in the hospital, reports of major “delivery room drama” have now surfaced.

According to InTouch Weekly, Beyonce had been hoping for a very easy, calm delivery, but she ended up being super stressed out because people were fighting. The site also claims that Beyonce was a nervous wreck because she didn’t want her dad to just show up out of the blue. A source told the site that Beyonce didn’t want her dad around because she was afraid that he would leak information about the newborns to the press.

“[The family] didn’t want him there because they don’t trust him not to leak private information about the twins — or even worse, take photos,” a source told InTouch.

Whether or not this is true, it’s interesting to think about. Why? Because Mathew Knowles ended up being the first member of the family to confirm the birth of the twins. While several news outlets had quoted unnamed sources as a way to confirm their Carter baby details, a confirmation from Mr. Knowles was the first piece of solid information that anyone had received. In fact, no one else from the family has confirmed the birth of the babies thus far.

After Mr. Knowles sent out his “happy birthday” message that procliamed, “they’re here,” the BeyHive went ballistic on social media. Fans of Beyonce and Jay Z were straight up furious that Bey’s dad confirmed the news and didn’t allow his daughter to make that official announcement when she was ready. Could this be how InTouch Weekly came up with their story about delivery room drama? Or maybe there’s actually some truth to what sounds like an exaggerated piece of gossip. Who knows?

They're here! .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happybirthday A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

Fans are hoping that Beyonce and Jay Z share their baby news soon. So far, no photos of the twins have been released and their names are unknown. When the time is right, however, Beyonce will likely take to her website to share information about her newborns.

Do you think Beyonce had delivery room drama? Do you think that Mathew Knowles should have posted his “happy birthday” post on Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

???????????? A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]