WWE Rumors: A Third Tag Team Is About To Be Split Up On ‘Monday Night Raw’

In the last month alone, two tag teams have broken up on Monday Night Raw, with one member turning heel on his partner. However, WWE isn’t done yet. Even with The Golden Truth breaking up last month and the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass splitting this week, it appears as if one more tag team is completely done as partners. It’s hard to figure out the reasoning behind it, but Rhyno and Heath Slater are no more.

According to Cageside Seats, there are rumors that Rhyno and Heath Slater are no longer going to work as a tag team from this point on. If they split up, though, it would be interesting to see if they’re used more often on Team Red.

Rhyno and Heath Slater came over to Raw in mid-April during the Superstar Shake-Up, and they were brought over together as a team. Since that point, they have been working in the exact same way they were on SmackDown Live, which saw them have a pretty good deal of success and even won the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Unfortunately, WWE doesn’t seem to care that Heath Slater has “got kids” and wants him to move on from Rhyno.

Last year, Slater and Rhyno were paired together randomly out of nowhere, and they ended up winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and holding onto them for quite a while. After being defeated by Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, the tag team continued to chase after the belts again until they were switched over to Raw.

Since April, they’ve only been used sparingly, and they have not been in the Raw Tag Team Championship picture at all. As recapped by the official website of the WWE, they actually took on the team of The Miz and a bear who ended up being Dean Ambrose.

If the rumors are true and the world sees the loss of Heath Slater and Rhyno’s partnership, Raw will be left with just four tag teams.

The Hardy Boyz

Sheamus & Cesaro

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The Revival

That’s a huge change from just a month ago when they were close to having a number in the double digits.

Monday Night Raw actually had a much better tag team division before and after the Superstar Shake-Up, but it has lost a lot of strength in the last month. The Golden Truth split was one thing, and then many in the wrestling world were upset over the break-up of Big Cass and Enzo Amore. Now, a third team is rumored to be gone, and one has to wonder if WWE has something their sleeve to plug some of the holes in the tag division.

[Featured Image by WWE]