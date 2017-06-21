Hillary Clinton’s Security Clearance Could Be Revoked As The Email Server Investigation Is Reopened

The U.S. Department of State has launched a fresh inquiry into whether former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as her aides, misconducted themselves when handling classified information during her tenure in former President Barack Obama’s administration.

The Clinton “email scandal,” as it was unofficially referred to in social and media spheres, was a major hindrance for Hillary during her campaign bid for the highest office in America. In fact, Clinton recently told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that the investigation into her private email server was one of the main reasons why she lost the election to Donald Trump.

“If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president.”

According to Clinton, her path to the White House was all but confirmed when former F.B.I Director James Comey wrote a letter to Congress stating that the bureau’s investigation into the use of her private server has been reopened.

“I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off — and the evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling [and] persuasive.”

A mere two days before the November 8 presidential election, Director Comey announced that the F.B.I had not found any compelling new evidence that would justify criminal charges. Clinton was off the hook, until now.

In a development that may provide Donald Trump some reprieve from the various investigations dogging his presidency, the State Department announced that it was conducting an inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s email protocols. According to Fox News, neither Clinton nor her aides have been stripped of their security clearances and are therefore still authorized to receive and view highly classified information.

However, it is alleged that their clearance might now be revoked in light of the State Department’s new investigation. According to Clinton’s spokesperson, Nick Merrill, the investigation into Clinton’s email server is a shut case.

“Nothing’s been more thoroughly dissected. It’s over. Case closed. Literally.”

Nevertheless, Chris Farrell, of Judicial Watch, is convinced that Clinton and her “circle of national security criminals” should be stripped of their security clearance as a matter of urgency.

“Their conduct has cost them that privileged position of special trust and confidence.”

The new formal investigation was confirmed by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, who has launched his own separate probe into Clinton’s email habits. Grassley is particularly perturbed by James Comey’s announcement last year in July that Clinton and her aides were “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.” Grassley also contended there is “evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information.”

Grassley insists there is enough “evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information.”

The senator is also investigating Hillary Clinton for alleged interference in a probe into Bangladeshi corruption during her time secretary of state. It is alleged that her involvement was in the interests of a Clinton Foundation benefactor.

“This new evidence of pay-to-play and special treatment reinforces the appearance that donations to the Clinton Foundation resulted in favorable treatment by Secretary Clinton’s State Department.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has been taking to Twitter regularly to lament the fact that he is being investigated by multiple committees, as well as the F.B.I, while, according to Trump, Hillary has been let off the hook. President Trump, who is being investigated for alleged obstruction of justice, has been asking why Clinton is not also being investigated for the same offense.

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

According to Trump, Clinton allegedly committed obstruction of justice when she destroyed any and all potential evidence that may have implicated her in a criminal case.

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Before Trump had won the election, he frequently attacked his opponent, Hillary Clinton, for having allegedly committed serious crimes in the handling of her private server while in office as secretary of state. However, Trump seemed to soften his stance after Clinton was cleared by the F.B.I and James Comey. After being elected president, Trump was reluctant to confirm whether he was going to insist that the investigation into Clinton’s email server is to be reopened or not.

Trump’s most recent Twitter tirades against Clinton came after Special Counsel Robert Mueller confirmed that the president was indeed being investigated for obstruction of justice. According to Trump, the accusations leveled against him are because prosecutors found “zero proof” of an allegedly “phony collusion with the Russians story.”

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]