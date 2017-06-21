Paul George Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards Want George Teamed Up With John Wall?

Paul George trade rumors aren’t slowing down on Wednesday (June 21). The Washington Wizards are expressing interest in acquiring George and All-Star point guard John Wall has weighed in on the situation. A report by CSN quotes Wall, who talks about how George might be a really good fit on the Wizards. Creating a trio of George, Wall, and Bradley Beal might just be enough to put the Wizards over the proverbial “hump” in the Eastern Conference. Could it make them good enough to compete with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

“Paul George is one of those one-of-a-kind type of players that can do it on both ends of the floor. He definitely can create his own shot and guard some of the best players. If he did have the opportunity to come to our team, he would be a great piece for us. That would be another guy that would really make us a contender and put us in a different conversation than what we were in this year.”

That’s high praise coming from John Wall, which only serves to feed into all the latest Paul George trade rumors. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Geroge has stated that he will opt out of his contract with the Indiana Pacers following the 2017-18 NBA season and sign with a new team. That has put the Pacers in a difficult position, forcing them to make a move quickly in order to get something in return for him.

Breaking: The Pacers and Lakers are engaged in Paul George trade discussions as the NBA Draft draws near. https://t.co/pE2rFtidtp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2017

There are a lot of teams that would like to acquire George during the current NBA offseason, making it a challenge for the Washington Wizards to put together a package of players and picks that would be palatable for the Indiana Pacers. The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers are just a handful of the NBA teams that have been mentioned as possible destinations for George since the news came out. Could the Wizards swoop in and surprise all of them?

The Cavaliers have looked into acquiring Paul George and Jimmy Butler. Which one is a better fit? pic.twitter.com/8U0jjlz8RC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 19, 2017

It is an expectation that a Paul George trade could take place before the 2017 NBA Draft, especially if the Pacers are intent on bringing back picks to start up the rebuilding process. In an ideal world, the Pacers would find a way to work themselves into the top of the draft order, that way they can guarantee at least one elite talent is coming back to the franchise. It’s also highly possible that the team doesn’t get equal value for George since it amounts to a rental for most franchises. Will more teams enter the Paul George trade rumors in the next 24 hours?

