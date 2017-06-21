Kourtney Kardashian: Why She’s Not Introducing Boyfriend Younes Bendjima To Kids

Kourtney Kardashian has made the decision not to introduce her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to her children or her family just yet, with sources saying that the TV star is still doubtful that the romance will last.

Though she’s been linked to the model for well over two months now, Kourtney Kardashian is skeptical of the potential chance that whatever they share between one another is going to have a positive outcome for them, at least as far as longevity is concerned.

Kourtney Kardashian has been having so much fun with Younes, having enjoyed a one-week trip to Cannes with the 24-year-old last month, but when it comes to her children, the reality star is extra careful with who they are introduced to, especially when Kourt is dating.

Right now, Hollywood Life claims that Kourtney Kardashian is figuring out whether she and Younes have a future together. The last thing she would want to do is to bring him back to Calabasas, introduce him to the family and kids, and then realize that things aren’t working out between the two. That would be the worst outcome for her.

“No matter how much Kourtney [Kardashian] wants to see Younes again she absolutely won’t bring him home with her. She’s far too protective of her kiddos and doesn’t want him to meet them yet,” an insider gushes to the gossip outlet.

“She’s obsessed with Younes but she is still guarded and knows the relationship may not last much longer. The last thing she wants is for the guys she dates to come in and out of her kids’ lives.”

Of course, the supposed fact that Scott Disick has allegedly been left fuming over his ex-girlfriend’s new romance certainly hasn’t made Kourtney Kardashian feel any more confident to bring Younes back to her home and introduce him to the children.

Scott is supposedly jealous that Kourtney is seeing someone new, Daily Mail reports, having reportedly told the social media star that she is restricted from introducing any men to their children without her permission.

Fortunately for Scott, Kourtney Kardashian is nowhere near the stage where she would want to bring a man home, despite how much of an attraction she may share for Younes.

The only thing she can do now is hope that the romance will last, but Kourtney Kardashian isn’t holding her breath. She’s in love with Younes but their age difference is playing a huge factor as to what could potentially lead to their split.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]