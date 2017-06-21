Texas Stepmom Allegedly Locked 4-Year-Old In Kennel: Forced To Drink Urine, Starved, And Beaten Bloody

Randa Askew Faust McMahon, 36, was arrested for allegedly locking her 4-year-old stepson in a kennel. According to reports, he was forced to drink urine, was withheld food and water, and was beaten until the little boy bled. The father of the child, Matthew McMahon, 29, was also arrested, but authorities believe he didn’t participate in the abuse. However, he did reportedly know what was going on. He chose to stand by and do nothing to help his son.

Shelby County Chief Deputy D.J. Dickerson told People that both parents were being held on $200,000 bond. However, it was reported on June 16 that a judge ordered a reduction in their bail. Matthew and Randa both face charges of first-degree injury to a child and have pleaded not guilty. They are scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

According to the report, Randa Askew Faust McMahon forced her 4-year-old stepson to sleep in a dog kennel. If he wet the bed, she would make him drink his urine. The child was also withheld food and water.

One of Randa’s children, a teenager, told authorities that the boy was often whipped with a stick until he bled. The teen also revealed that when the 4-year-old wet the bed, he would go several days without water. The teenager recalled a time when the boy was locked in a cargo trailer without food or water.

Another child of McMahon’s, this one an adult, seemed to defend the abuse. According to the Houston Chronical, the individual said children can safely go several days without water. Yet another child of the female suspect claimed the 4-year-old had “a problem with not wanting to eat.” She claimed that her mother withheld water from the boy as punishment.

Judge reduces bond for Shelbyville couple accused of locking up, neglecting boy: https://t.co/zNDoad1Nu1 pic.twitter.com/cjYZt0HkPA — KTRE News (@KTREnews) June 16, 2017

Authorities began investigating claims of abuse in late May. When they arrived at the home, they were told Randa and the victim were in North Carolina. Investigators talked to McMahon’s three other children.

Matthew McMahon and Randa Askew Faust McMahon were arrested in Somervall County on June 2, just a few days after the investigation began. The 4-year-old boy is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

