Rihanna Devastated Over Chris Brown Abuse Revelation Regarding Karrueche Tran

Rihanna is devastated by the supposed fact that Chris Brown is still battling his demons, having been issued with a restraining order to keep his distance from Karrueche Tran for at least five years.

A judge ruled that the R&B must steer clear from his ex-girlfriend, who had filed court papers, claiming that following an ongoing abusive relationship, Tran had allegedly been harassed and verbally threatened by Chris on multiple occasions.

Karrueche claims that she feared for her life after having read some of the things Chris Brown had allegedly written to her. The news regarding Chris’ restraining order ordeal has reportedly upset Rihanna, a source tells Hollywood Life.

The outlet reveals that after all her ex-boyfriend has been through, Rihanna would have hoped that the 28-year-old would have been strong enough to overcome his demons and better himself as a person.

Sources tell the outlet that she was completely stunned with some of the things mentioned in the court papers, but the supposed fact that domestic abuse was happening in Chris’ relationship with Karruche has assured Rihanna that things haven’t changed with the “Party” singer.

It’s extremely upsetting for Rihanna because even though they no longer share a relationship, the duo has remained mutual friends and still support one another with their projects.

Learning about Chris’ restraining order has definitely upset Rihanna because it’s given her the impression that Brown is still the man he was when the infamous incident between the twosome went down in 2009, leaving the pop star bruised and battered after a verbal altercation following a Grammys pre-party.

“Rihanna is heartbroken that Chris is still struggling with his demons,” a source tells the outlet. “She feels Chris let down her down all over again when she heard the news about his five-year restraining order. Rihanna can’t stand always being disappointed by Chris and so she texted him urging him to grow up.”

The insider concludes by stressing that Rihanna is hoping her ex-boyfriend can get it together and stay out of trouble now that he’s been issued with a five-year restraining order from Karrueche.

As for reports having previously claimed that Rihanna would reconcile with Chris, chances of that happening have been thrown out the window, the outlet adds. Rihanna is moving on with her life, but it goes without saying that she wishes her former flame nothing but the best with his life.

