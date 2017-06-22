Kylie Jenner Attempts #NickiMinajChallenge And The Result Is Awkward

Kylie Jenner recently attempted to do Nicki Minaj’s sassy viral challenge and didn’t quite make it.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star jumped on the #NickiMinajChallenge bandwagon and awkwardly almost stumbled mid-strut. The 19-year-old fashion and makeup mogul appeared to have struggled a little bit in doing the seemingly easy challenge.

In the clip, Kylie Jenner can be seen standing in her kitchen wearing a slinky bronze gown matched with a fashionable updo. The curvaceous beauty was holding a snack when she made the viral turn.

However, the youngest Jenner stumbled mid-strut and awkwardly exited. The reality star with a mouthful of pomegranate seeds did not even manage to finish the catchphrase, saying, “You b*****s can’t even spell Pra-.”

Some pointed out that the Life of Kylie star might be wearing uncomfortable shoes while doing the #NickiMinajChallenge, thus, throwing her off balance. Then again, Nicki Minaj managed to do it in knee-high boots with stiletto heels.

On June 15, the “Super Bass” rapper started a new viral challenge that got fans and celebrities alike strutting on Instagram. In the video, Nicki Minaj can be seen on the tarmac in London, preparing for her flight to Prague.

The voluptuous rapper rocked an all-pink Chanel and Balenciaga outfit and waist-length black hair. Nicki Minaj then did a sassy supermodel strut to her private jet, ending with a dramatic spin and hair flip.

“Attention. This is how bad b*****s leave London and go to Prague,” the rapper said in the clip. “You b****es can’t even spell Prague.”

Check out Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner’s version of the challenge below.

The #NickiMinajChallenge instantly became viral with a whopping 11.1 million views and still counting. The rapper’s elegant pirouette inspired her fans and other celebrities to give it a try and shared it on social media — all with the hashtag NickiMinajChallenge.

Aside from Kylie Jenner, actress Zoe Kravitz, who was preparing to appear on Good Morning America, tried the challenge in her hotel hallway. In the clip, the actress can be seen wearing a fashionable ensemble while holding a small teacup. Before strutting off, Zoe faced the camera, saying, “This is how bad b***h leaves her hotel to go to Good Morning America. Y’all b*****s can’t even spell Good Morning America.”

Meanwhile, despite not nailing the now famous #NickiMinajChallenge, Kylie Jenner has proven once again that she has all the reason to strut like a queen. Recently, Forbes has revealed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has earned an impressive $41 million in 2017. The incredible figure entitled her to be the youngest person on this year’s Forbes Celebrity 100 list.

According to reports, Kylie Jenner’s fortune came from numerous endorsement deals, the Kardashian’s long-running reality show, her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics, and her clothing line The Kylie Shop.

The socialite is also set to star in her own reality tv show, Life Of Kylie.

