Let’s Revisit These 3 Conspiracy Theories That Turned Out To Be True

Conspiracy theories will never cease to capture the interest of the public. Over the past few decades, dozens of conspiracy theories about various alleged events have emerged, and while many of these could easily be debunked, there are always speculations that are eventually proven to be correct. Here are three of the most notable and arguably the most interesting conspiracy theories that actually turned out to be true.

The U.S. Military Is Seriously Creating Insect Drones

This particular conspiracy theory is straight out of a sci-fi novel. According to speculations, the U.S. military utilizes tiny machines disguised as insects to spy on the American populace. These particular sentiments peaked in 2007, when anti-war protesters began reporting that they heard strange buzzing sounds during their demonstrations, according to a MintPress News report. Others have claimed they saw objects that look like dragonflies flying erratically in the sky, behaving almost as if they were observing individuals people below. Eventually, speculations started to emerge suggesting that the strange insects were actually tiny surveillance drones employed by the U.S. government.

While the entire conspiracy theory appeared farfetched when it was first brought forward, the allegations were proven right not long after. Just a year after the reports from anti-war protesters, the United States Air Force officially announced their intentions of utilizing minuscule drones in order to photograph, record, and possibly even attack people deemed as threats. Considering that the Air Force is really developing the technology, modern conspiracy theorists are speculating that the strange incidents in 2007 were the result of prototype insect drones being tested by the military.

The Top 1 Percent Still Regularly Meets At Bohemian Grove

Bohemian Grove is arguably the most controversial, most exclusive club in the United States. More than 100-years-old and notoriously selective in its members, Bohemian Grove has become the most exclusive club for the Top 1 percent across the globe. Past members of the club include Pulitzer-winning authors, musicians, and a number of U.S. presidents, according to a Cracked report. The Bohemian Grove club is allegedly so exclusive that the waiting list for members could reach up to 33 years.

While a private club for the rich and famous is nothing extraordinary, the activities that happen inside Bohemian Grove have become the stuff of legend. According to past exposes and reports, members of the exclusive club perform strange, druidic rituals while participating in the club’s annual gatherings. These activities range from conventional theater plays to a disturbing ritual involving a 30-foot owl complete with voice-over and the burning of an effigy. Even the Manhattan Project, which eventually led to the development of the Atomic Bomb, was initially planned within the confines of Bohemian Grove. What’s most interesting, however, is that the club is still operational, and its annual gatherings still take place.

Project Sunshine Was Real, And It’s As Twisted As It Gets

Project Sunshine ranks way up there together with other notorious conspiracy theories such as MKUltra. According to this particular theory, the U.S. government has engaged in human experimentation in the past. What’s worse, however, was the fact that these experiments involved dead infants. The conspiracy theory suggested that during the 1950s, the American government wanted to test the effects of nuclear radiation poisoning on human bodies. This was quite a valid concern during that time, especially since the threat of a nuclear war seemed evident then. Of course, getting tissue samples for these experiments was quite challenging. Thus, the government decided to take samples from the most viable and most cooperative subjects available: recently-diseased infants.

These glorified grave-robbing activities allegedly happened a lot during Project Sunshine’s peak, and it all was brought to light in the early 2000s. Jean Prichard, a mother whose child was taken during the project’s peak, has spoken in an interview with the Guardian about what she and her child experienced. According to Prichard, she was barred from seeing her baby after her child’s death, only to find out later that her baby’s legs had been cut off by doctors without her consent.

“I asked if I could put her christening robe on her, but I wasn’t allowed to, and that upset me terribly because she wasn’t christened. No one asked me about doing things like that, taking bits and pieces from her.”

Conspiracy theories might seem out of this world when they are first brought forward. As history has shown time and again, however, there will be times when the most insane conspiracy theories are the ones that eventually get proven true.

