‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Learns Abby’s Wedding Plans

Abigail and Chad continue to fall apart on Days of Our Lives. The castaways are finally coming back to Salem, and Chad is set to receive bad news.

Spoilers for Days of Our Lives via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that when Chad (Billy Flynn) makes it back to Salem, he will be surprised to learn that Abby (Marci Miller) is now engaged to Dario (Jordi Vilasuso). While he will try to accept things, he will feel that something does not seem right. His suspicions will prompt him to do some digging to figure out the truth.

Dario is growing impatient about marrying Abby. At the time, they were not sure if Chad and the others on the island were still alive, and Dario urged Abby to push through a quickie divorce. Last week on Days of Our Lives, Abigail was packing for the Dominican Republic to get a quickie divorce. Dario wanted to come along with her and immediately get married because he feared that when Chad returns, Abby would change her mind. Dario needs Abby to solve his deportation issues. Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) tried to talk to Abby to discourage her from getting a quickie divorce, reminding her that she loves Chad. However, she was unsuccessful, according to Soaps.com.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail will see Chad and Gabi kissing, which will still break her heart. After all, she had pushed her estranged husband and her best friend toward each other, but she can’t deny her feelings. She and Chad will get a chance to talk, and the divorce will be brought up. Abby will insist that it is happening, and Chad will attempt to show he’s okay with it.

However, Chad would be concerned about Abigail rushing things to marry Dario. He would try to get to the bottom of his doubts, Days of Our Lives spoilers state. Gabi will see how Abby is still affecting Chad, which spells trouble for their relationship.

Will Chad and Abby be able to get back together and save their marriage? Days of Our Lives spoilers and speculations give fans hope. The couple has been through a lot, and they’ve always found their way back into each other’s arms.

Days of Our Lives airs every weekday at 1 p.m. on NBC.

