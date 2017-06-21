Melania Trump Dines In $2,995 Black Dolce & Gabbana Floral-Lace Long-Sleeve Dress With Husband And Pences

First Lady Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump, as seen in above and below photos, as the Trumps left the White House on their way to the Naval Observatory. President Trump and Melania joined Vice President Mike Pence and Mrs. Karen Pence for dinner in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, June 20.

As reported by Kate Bennett, a CNN White House reporter, Melania donned a black lace Dolce & Gabbana floral-lace long-sleeve dress, which is priced at $2,995 on most retail sites, with others offering the dress for less money.

According to the Daily Mail, Melania and President Trump’s Tuesday dinner was a 3.1-mile drive away from the White House, and Mr. Trump seemed eager to get into the cool air conditioning of the motorcade when the photos were snapped. Melania’s black dress has been called an elegant cocktail dress, which Mrs. Trump coupled with black high heels and black shades.

As seen on the Neiman Marcus website, the Dolce & Gabbana floral-lace long-sleeve dress is an Italian-made design with a hidden back zipper that is comprised of nylon, cotton and rayon fabrics. The Dolce & Gabbana floral-lace dress came replete with a close round neckline and a scalloped trim of lace at the bottom, which can be seen in the above photo of Melania. The sheath silhouette covered Melania’s body as the lace showed off her limbs and likely offered relief from any heat of the day.

Melania’s lace black dress was a dramatic change from the blue dress Melania wore recently, as reported by the Inquisitr. The “Stretch Bouclé-Crepe Sheath Dress” by Michael Kors, priced at $1,695, brought searches on Google from people wondering about Melania’s belly, and asking the search engine if Melania was pregnant in a record breakout percentage of searches.

Melania was photographed in the light blue “cadet” color of the fitted sheath dress, which can be seen in the following photo gallery. That blue dress was designed with false pockets and a line of buttons that highlighted the belly area, which likely brought the surge in questions about pregnancy.

Melania Trump Dines In $2,995 Black Dolce & Gabbana Floral-Lace Long-Sleeve Dress With Husband And Pences

Melania has previously worn designs by Dolce & Gabbana, a label founded by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in 1982.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images]